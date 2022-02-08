Former WWE superstar Aiden English has new goals in wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English has taken to social media with some new goals that he's set himself in professional wrestling.

The former NXT star signed for WWE in 2012 and would work for the company for eight years until his release in 2012. English would work most notably as a tag team competitor, first alongside Simon Gotch as a part of The Vaudevillains and later alongside Rusev, now known as Miro in AEW. He also worked as a commentator on 205 Live.

Since his release, however, the real-life Matthew Rehwoldt has set himself a few new challenges to accomplish in the wrestling world, which he outlined in a post to his Twitter profile.

In the tweet, English states that he's never been through a table or competed in a ladder match, and that he hopes to change this.

"I’ve been in wrestling 10+ years and I’ve never been through a table and never been in a ladder match… I’d like to change that before I’m done…" he said

Rehwoldt is currently working with both IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Aiden English is a former champion in WWE

Though featured considerably less toward the end of his run, English enjoyed championship success in WWE.

During the black-and-gold era of NXT, English would be paired with Simon Gotch to form The Vaudevillains, a tag team with an old-school Vaudeville-inspired gimmick.

During their run on the developmental show, the team would earn a single reign with the NXT Tag Team Championships, besting the team of Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy for the titles.

