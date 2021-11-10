Ronda Rousey has been absent from WWE since 2019. In her last appearance, she main-evented WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Winner Takes All match. After she lost, Rousey left the company to focus on having a baby.

During Ronda's time with WWE on-screen, she had a heated rivalry with Stephanie McMahon. The pair even squared off in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34. Rousey and Kurt Angle defeated Stephanie and Triple H.

But with all the animosity on-screen, are Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey friends in real life?

Yes, they are, and Stephanie was involved in the talks involving bringing Ronda Rousey to WWE. They have been seen at multiple events outside the ring along with McMahon's husband, Triple H.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has spoken of her admiration for Ronda Rousey in the past. She tweeted in August 2021:

"The baddest woman on the planet @RondaRousey inspires me. 1st American woman to medal in Judo at Olympics, changed the face of MMA, advocates for mental health & equality, & most importantly, is unapologetically herself. @AllWomeninMedia #VoicesofCourage" Stephanie McMahon tweeted.

Their friendship remains and will no doubt be the catalyst for Ronda Rousey's return to WWE one day.

When will Ronda Rousey return to WWE?

The WWE Universe has been hoping that Ronda Rousey will one day return to the promotion. The door is open for "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" to return whenever she is ready.

Earlier this year, Stephanie McMahon spoke to TMZ about the prospect of the former RAW Women's Champion returning:

"Ronda’s been very public that she’d like to start her own family. Once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open, we are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE." Stephanie McMahon said. (h/t 411 Mania)

Right now in WWE, there are plenty of new opponents for Ronda to face, including Bianca Belair and Queen Zelina. WWE could even pick up from WrestleMania 35, where she suffered a controversial loss at the hands of Becky Lynch. The latter returned from maternity leave and became a champion again, setting up the perfect stage to renew the duo's rivalry.

