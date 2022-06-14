Details of Ronda Rousey's big request to WWE regarding Stephanie McMahon 

Ronda Rousey recently revealed that she requested WWE to finish her storyline with Stephanie McMahon before signing with the company in 2018.

Ronda Rousey has been a premier talent in WWE's women's division ever since she swapped the octagon for the squared circle. Rousey was featured in a memorable segment with Stephanie McMahon, The Rock, and Triple H at WrestleMania 31. Considering Rousey's star power, it was only fitting that she be allowed to explore an on-screen angle with Stephanie McMahon.

The SmackDown Women's Champion discussed the talks leading up to her WWE signing during this week's episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Rousey told WWE officials that she wished to begin her wrestling career by finishing her storyline with Stephanie McMahon.

"When I originally signed with them, my only request was that I wanted to finish up my storyline with Stephanie because we kind of left things, you know, not great between us. That was my only request as I wanted to work with Stephanie," revealed Ronda Rousey. [40:00 - 40:30]

"I just love her so much" - Ronda Rousey on Stephanie McMahon

Rousey has the utmost love and respect for Stephanie McMahon, as they've shared a great relationship behind the scenes.

The former UFC Champion recalled being pleasantly surprised by how Stephanie sold the armbar at WrestleMania 31. McMahon's facial expressions during the move made Rousey question whether she was actually hurting the WWE veteran.

"I just love her so much. She is the absolute best. I literally just grabbed her, and she was like this [screams], and you know, I was worried that I was hurting her," admitted Rousey. "She is so good; it was so much fun. The best over-selling I've ever seen." [40:31 - 41:00]

The Baddest Woman On The Planet is currently preparing for her next title defense against Natalya. Meanwhile, new details regarding Stephanie McMahon's WWE status continue to emerge online.

Vince McMahon's daughter is currently on a leave of absence, and here's what sources backstage have revealed about her future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far