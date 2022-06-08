Backstage update on Stephanie McMahon's recent WWE departure

There has been yet another update regarding Stephanie McMahon's announcement that she would be taking time off from WWE.

Last month, McMahon took to social media and announced that she would be taking a leave of absence from the majority of her duties in the company. This was a shocking turn of events that few people outside the company saw coming.

A report yesterday from Business Insider revealed that Stephanie's absence was executed by her father, Vince McMahon. However, this report has since been disputed by multiple outlets.

In an update on the situation from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, it was confirmed that the report isn't the case at all.

Some of the new hires from the Nick Khan regime told Sapp that "there were performance issues and things to improve upon." However, nothing that serious enough to cost Stephanie her job with WWE. At the end of the day, both regimes confirmed to SRS that the decision to step away last month was hers.

Stephanie McMahon is no longer receiving WWE production e-mails

Since taking time away from WWE, Stephanie McMahon has been kept in the loop in regards to the weekly production of the company.

But Sean Ross Sapp reports that starting with this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Chairman's daughter was no longer included in these e-mails. When asking around, Sapp was told that it likely came down to "housekeeping and updating."

The situation with Stephanie McMahon is becoming more confusing by the day. What started with someone seemingly taking some time away from their job has turned into a much deeper story that few people could have anticipated ahead of time.

