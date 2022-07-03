5 stars Stephanie McMahon could sign to WWE after Logan Paul - Three-time champion, current AEW star, influential athlete 

After signing Logan Paul, Interim WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon could sign a few other stars to the company in the next few months.

A few days after Stephanie temporarily took up her father's mantle in WWE, the company announced the signing of YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul. The new signee had previously competed in Vince McMahon's company when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat the Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

Over the next few months, the new Interim CEO and Chairwoman could sign a few more wrestlers and athletes. Among the candidates are a former Divas champion, an AEW star, and one of the most influential athletes in the world.

Here are five stars Stephanie McMahon could sign to WWE after Logan Paul.

#5. Former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski

Stephanie McMahon wants to bring Rob Gronkowski to the company

In 2017, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski made an appearance at WrestleMania 33, helping his friend Mojo Rawley eliminate Jinder Mahal to win the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Three years later, the 33-year-old hosted WrestleMania 36. During the second day of the event, he captured the 24/7 Championship.

Gronkowski held the title for about two months before losing it to R-Truth on June 1st, 2020. Later that same year, the NFL legend won the Celebrity of the Year Slammy Award.

Stephanie McMahon has always been a fan of Gronkowski. In an interview with TMZ Sports in 2019, she revealed that she would like to sign him to WWE. Following his recent retirement from American Football, some rumors suggested he would now join Vince McMahon's company.

After congratulating him on winning an award, Stephanie McMahon addressed these rumors in a tweet, stating that the doors are always open for Gronkowski to join the company:

"Congratulations @RobGronkowski, this is a tremendous honor by one of my favorite organizations, @USOMetroDC, dedicate to serve those who serve and their families. Thank you for all that you do and good luck with your retirement! Doors are always open @WWE! :)))" she wrote.

In an interview with TMZ Sports earlier this year, Gronkowski disclosed that he wants to return to WWE, expressing his desire to share the ring with The Rock. After Logan Paul, the NFL legend could become McMahon's newest signing.

#4. AEW star Swerve Strickland

Stephanie McMahon could re-sign Swerve Strickland

After spending over a decade competing on the independent circuit, Swerve Strickland (fka Isaiah "Swerve" Scott) joined WWE in 2019. The 31-year-old spent about two years in Vince McMahon's company, during which he won the NXT North American Championship. He also formed the Hit Row stable alongside Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-FAB. However, the company released him from his contract last November.

A few months before WWE let Strickland go, Stephanie McMahon expressed her admiration for his work. She even told him that he was her favorite heel on NXT:

"We did the TakeOver: Stand and Deliver with the Gauntlet match. I started first, went 25 minutes, lasted till the end with me and Jonah, put Jonah over. Stephanie McMahon comes to the back and says, 'You're my favorite heel on the show.' Like, literally, she said I'm her favorite. 'Well, Trips (Triple H), you hear that?" Strickland told Chris Jericho on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. (H/T: Essentially Sports)

Strickland also disclosed that Triple H liked him and admired his talent and abilities. With Stephanie McMahon now in power, The Billion Dollar Princess could attempt to re-sign the former Hit Row member. He is currently active in AEW.

#3. UFC star Conor McGregor

Over the past few years, former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has teased joining WWE a few times. Some superstars have also encouraged the Irish mixed martial artist to take the step, including his compatriot, Sheamus.

Last year, Triple H invited McGregor to join Vince McMahon's company. A few years earlier, Stephanie McMahon also expressed her desire to sign the former dual-weight UFC champion:

"Who would I love to have in WWE? (...) I would love to have Gronk in the ring, Conor McGregor, huge personality, there is a number of different women that I've had my eyes on as well. So, it's really about bringing in the biggest personalities with the best athletic ability, whoever can entertain and connect with our audience," Stephanie told TMZ Sports in 2019. [1:11 - 1:38]

Stephanie McMahon is no stranger to signing UFC stars. A few years ago, The Billion Dollar Princess played a crucial role in bringing Ronda Rousey to WWE. Being the current Interim CEO and Chairwoman, McMahon could now try to sign McGregor.

#2. Former Divas Champion AJ Lee

After spending seven years in Vince McMahon's company, during which she became one of the greatest female wrestlers in the company's history, AJ Lee left WWE and retired from professional wrestling in 2015. The former Divas Champion's departure came only a year after her husband CM Punk left the company on bad terms before hanging up his boots.

Since then, many fans have expressed their desire to see the couple return to WWE. Stephanie McMahon also revealed in an interview with Metro in 2019 that she would like to re-sign Lee and Punk:

"I personally enjoy watching both of them perform. I think Punk's been pretty vocal that he's not interested in an in-ring return right now, but for sure, that would be interesting. And I would love to see AJ Lee back in the women's division. I think AJ Lee was an incredibly compelling character. Some of our most interesting and intriguing storylines were with AJ, and I think she deserves as much credit as every other woman on our roster. (...) You know, I'm a big fan of AJ Lee's, I really am," she said.

While Punk has already returned to wrestling, joining AEW last year, McMahon could sign his wife. With The Billion Dollar Princess as the Interim CEO and Chairwoman, she might be able to convince Lee to return to the company.

Although she has made it clear that she is not currently interested in returning to in-ring action, Lee did not close the door completely:

"I will say, I say the same thing in every interview, and it's always 'never say never, but don't hold your breath.' What I mean by that is, I never say never to anything; physically, mentally, emotionally, I'm healed from everything I've gone through in wrestling. I could technically do it, but I'm so enjoying letting the next generation have their spotlight," AJ Lee said. "I got to do everything I wanted to do. So, it really would have to be, is that challenge there? I don't think the girls need me there. I think that they are going to take over the world all by themselves." she told Women Of Wrestling's Izzy

Last year, Lee partially returned to wrestling, becoming an executive producer for WOW – Women of Wrestling.

#1. Tennis legend Serena Williams

Stephanie McMahon is a fan of Serena Williams

One of Stephanie McMahon's long-time dreams was to sign tennis legend Serena Williams to WWE. The Billion Dollar Princess has expressed her desire to see Williams in Vince McMahon's company many times over the past few years.

In 2019, McMahon told Sportskeeda that she would kill to have Williams in WWE:

"I would kill to have Serena Williams, but there are so many incredible athletes who would loan themselves to WWE. Those with strong personalities," she said.

Several superstars have also revealed that they wish to see the influential athlete become a WWE Superstar, including Natalya and Bianca Belair. In 2019, reports stated that Williams and WWE were in talks. They added that Stephanie McMahon was spearheading the process.

Although nothing materialized in 2019, the Interim CEO and Chairwoman could now try again to fulfill her dream of signing Williams.

