AJ Lee says she could return to the ring; reason why she hasn't yet

AJ Lee's name has been in the headlines over the past few days after it was announced that the former WWE Divas Champion was making her return to wrestling.

Whilst this was big news at the time, the former WWE Superstar also revealed as part of an interview with Women Of Wrestling's Izzy, that she could technically make her return to the ring.

"I will say, I say the same thing in every interview, and it's always 'never say never, but don't hold your breath.' What I mean by that is, I never say never to anything; physically, mentally, emotionally, I'm healed from everything I've gone through in wrestling. I could technically do it, but I'm so enjoying letting the next generation have their spotlight," AJ Lee said. "I got to do everything I wanted to do. So, it really would have to be, is that challenge there? I don't think the girls need me there. I think that they are going to take over the world all by themselves."

AJ Lee will only be serving as a color commentator for WOW, but it appears the former star could be prepared to lace up her wrestling boots if needed.

AJ Lee isn't physically cleared to compete

AJ Lee's husband CM Punk noted that one of the main reasons why the former wrestler has failed to make her in-ring return over the past six years is because she has a neck injury.

“I just want to say, no,” Punk said. “Just because [of] her neck. The reason she stopped wrestling is because of her neck. She’s got a bad neck, you know. I wouldn’t want her to jeopardize [her] health and neither would she, so we’ll put an end to that rumor right now.”

The injury was one of the main catalysts for AJ Lee's retirement back in 2015 and Lee hasn't stepped back into the ring since walking away from WWE.

AJ Lee revealed in her New York Best Selling memoir that she had accomplished everything that she set out to do in WWE and was now setting herself new goals. This means that it's likely that the former Champion will return to a company outside of WWE if a return is ever on the table.

