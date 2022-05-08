6 former WWE married couples who met in the company

Several real-life couples are currently on the WWE roster. Some of these duos first met in Vince McMahon's company.

Naomi and Jimmy Uso, for example, met at WWE's training facility after joining the promotion in 2009. The Miz also met his wife, Maryse, while hosting the 2006 Diva Search competition, in which she participated.

Meanwhile, a few former WWE couples also met while working in the company. Some of these superstars fell in love with their spouses while working together on a storyline. Other superstars have never shared the ring with their spouses.

Here are six former WWE married couples who met in the company.

#6. Lana and Miro

Lana and Miro worked together for several years on-screen

Nearly 12 years ago, Miro (FKA Rusev) signed with Vince McMahon's company. About three years later, Lana also joined WWE. While the two worked together on-screen after Lana became Miro's manager, they fell in love with each other in real life.

In an interview with Reel Talker, the former United States Champion disclosed how the couple kicked off their romance:

"We were always riding together after shows, and we were always next to each other while riding with different people in cars. I felt like something was happening, but I didn't want to scare anybody. I didn't want to push her away. We kind of just took our time. Eventually, I invited her out on a date, and she started asking, 'what's your favorite color?' Next thing you know we kiss, then we move in together. Then we bought a home," he said. (H/T: WRESTLETALK)

After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California.

WWE released Miro from his contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts. Lana continued working in WWE for nearly another year before the company also let her go in June 2021 for the same reason. While The Ravishing One is yet to return to the squared circle, her husband is currently active in AEW.

#5. Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears

Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears met in Vince McMahon's company

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Peyton Royce (AKA Cassie Lee) signed with WWE in 2015. There she met her future husband, Shawn Spears (FKA Tye Dillinger).

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Royce revealed how she and Spears started their relationship:

"Yeah, it happened pretty quickly to be honest with you. I was just drawn to him, drawn to him, yeah, straight away. I just thought he was so attractive. Man. And as well, I looked up to him, because he was so good, so anytime we got extra training in the ring and I knew he was going to be taking training, I was like, I have to be in that session. (...) He thinks he liked me first, but I'm like, I don't think so," she said. (H/T: 411 MANIA)

Spears requested his release and left WWE in February 2019. Later that same year, he and Royce tied the knot. Meanwhile, she continued to perform in Vince McMahon's company until April 2021, when WWE released her from her contract.

Following her departure, Royce and her best friend Jessie McKay joined IMPACT Wrestling. Both women recently stepped away from professional wrestling. Meanwhile, Spears is currently an active competitor in AEW.

#4. Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette married in 2017

After working for The Score Television Network for a few years, Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young) became a host and backstage interviewer in WWE. She also later worked as a color commentator. Although she never competed inside the ring, she married an in-ring competitor.

In an interview with The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, Paquette claimed that several WWE Superstars were trying to get her attention when she first joined the company. However, Moxley had another strategy to win her heart:

"I feel like everyone else was, trying to, like, get my attention, maybe, and he was trying to play it cool. So I didn't know this [was Ambrose's tactic]. And people are always perplexed, like, 'how did you guys get together?' He doesn't talk to anybody, but he always talked to me and I didn't know because I didn't know him prior, so I was like, 'okay.' He was very subtle in his approach, kind of, but the thing that threw me off the most about him, which I don't think a lot of people do these days, is he would call me. He would, like, call me. Yeah, man!" she said. (H/T: EWRESTLING)

During her appearance on Chasing Glory, Paquette disclosed how the couple later started dating:

"We would just message each other all day long and we would always make plans, try to hangout. As soon as we actually like hung out, he came and met me in Orlando. We were on like neutral territory, I was down there doing NXT, because there was times when he said he was going to come to New York and I'm like, 'You're not staying in my apartment! What do you think that means?!' So he came to meet me in Orlando and we hung out and we've literally been together since," she explained. (H/T: Wrestling News)

Paquette and Moxley dated for nearly four years before tying the knot in April 2017. They welcomed their first daughter, Nora Murphy Good, last June.

Moxley left Vince McMahon's company in 2019 to join AEW. He is currently a member of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan), William Regal, and Wheeler Yuta. Meanwhile, Paquette left WWE in 2020. She later started her own podcast.

#3. CM Punk and AJ Lee

In 2012, AJ Lee was involved in a love triangle storyline with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. While working on the storyline, Lee and Punk started dating in real life.

Despite his rocky relationship with Vince McMahon's company, the former WWE Champion disclosed in an interview with Wrestling Perspective Podcast that he was grateful to WWE for meeting his wife.

"[The business] paid me a lot of money and I met my wife because of my job. Those are the two big takeaways. (...) It [WWE] let me follow my dreams. I've been everywhere twice because of wrestling. I met my wife, all the fans bought my house, so I appreciate that," he said. (H/T: Essentially Sports)

Punk left WWE in January 2014 and retired. In June of that same year, he married Lee. The former Divas Champion then followed in her husband's footsteps, announcing her retirement from professional wrestling in 2015.

Last August, Punk came out of retirement to join AEW. He will now go head-to-head against Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing later this month.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson

Brie Bella was not interested in dating wrestlers before meeting Bryan Danielson

After participating in the 2006 Diva Search competition, Brie Bella and her twin sister Nikki signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2007. Three years later, The Bella Twins worked with Bryan Danielson on a storyline in which they fought over his affection.

In the Bella Twins' book "Incomparable," Brie disclosed that she was initially not interested in dating WWE Superstars and that Danielson was not even her type. Nevertheless, she discovered that she and the former World Heavyweight Champion had a lot in common while working together on that storyline:

"Romantically, I had never cared much about the WWE guys. I was friends with a bunch of them but preferred to hang out with bartenders and handsome strangers in New York City, rather than sleep where I worked. And Bryan really wasn't my type— I had always gone for tatted-up artsy skaters and musicians, not mountain men from Aberdeen, Washington, who came from a long lineage of loggers. But we were working together, and so we would chat before and after matches, and we found that we had a lot in common," she wrote.

Danielson and Brie married in 2014 after dating for a few years. They now have two children together.

After spending nearly nine years as an active competitor in WWE, Brie stepped away from the ring in 2016. Over the past few years, the 38-year-old has made several sporadic WWE appearances. Last January, she participated in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Meanwhile, Bryan left Vince McMahon's company in May 2021 after his contract expired. Four months later, he joined AEW, where he is currently an active competitor.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Michelle McCool

Nearly 18 years ago, Michelle McCool participated in the 2004 Diva Search. Although she did not win the competition, McCool signed with Vince McMahon's company later that same year.

The 42-year-old was married when she joined WWE. However, she and her first husband, Jeremy Alexander, divorced in 2006. A year later, the former Women's Champion got sick while on a WWE tour in Ireland. Although she was initially not interested in dating The Undertaker, everything changed after he took care of her during her illness.

In an interview with Chasing Glory, McCool disclosed how she and The Deadman kicked off their romantic relationship:

"So he [Undertaker] was taking care of me during all that. I had no idea. He was calling me in the hospital. He was checking on me. When I finally made it back to TV, we started talking a little bit, and he'll say he fell in love one day when we were in the arena and I was throwing a football with Chavo [Guerrero] and MVP and look, in the McCool family, you know how to throw a football, you're gonna throw a spiral. And apparently guys are that simple because he was like, 'I fell in love,'" she said. (H/T: 411 MANIA)

The Undertaker and McCool dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2010. They now have a daughter together.

The former Women's Champion retired from in-ring action in 2011. She has since made several sporadic appearances. Last January, McCool participated in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker hung up his boots in 2020 after defeating AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He recently entered the company's Hall of Fame.

