6 current WWE married couples who met in the company

A few current WWE Superstars have first met their spouses in Vince McMahon's company.

There are several married couples in WWE today. Some of these duos met before joining the company. Sasha Banks, for example, met her husband, Sarath Ton (FKA Mikaze), while competing on the independent circuit. Natalya also met her husband, TJ Wilson (FKA Tyson Kidd), long before they signed with WWE.

Meanwhile, a few other current superstars have first met their spouses in the promotion. While two wrestlers kicked off their real-life romance after working together on a storyline, another superstar found his better half while hosting the Diva Search competition.

Here are six current WWE married couples who met in the company.

#6. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi

Jimmy Uso and Naomi joined WWE in 2009

In 2009, both Jimmy Uso and Naomi signed with Vince McMahon's company. The two then met at WWE's training facility, where they fell in love. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2014. They have now been married for nearly eight years.

In an interview with MTV, Uso recalled his first encounter with the current Women's Tag Team Champion:

"We met at the school where we trained. The first time she walked in, so my dad wrestles, so I heard she was a fan of my dad. (...) I walked up to her, I was like, 'Yo, you ever heard of Rikishi?' She was like 'Yeah!' (...) 'Man, I can't stand that dude, he is like one of the worst wrestlers. That dude sucks' And she kinda just looked at me and she just walked off. At the practice, I walked up to her and 'Yo man, I was just trying to do small talk. You know, that's my dad. I heard you were a fan of his, so I'm here, I just wanna introduce myself." She is like 'Well, you should've just said that instead of saying all that stupid ****," he said.

Naomi and Jimmy Uso appeared together on WWE's reality television show Total Divas. They have also worked together many times on-screen and have competed as a tag team on several occasions. As a team, they participated in both seasons of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

In an interview with ESPN, the former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about her relationship with her husband, declaring him her soulmate and best friend:

"He's my best friend, he's my soulmate, he looks out for me, he takes care of me, he makes sure I'm okay all the time. And there's a lot of times where there are rough times getting through the travel, or injuries, or just different parts in our career where I know he's really made all the difference to me, having him there by my side. So, yeah, it's everything," she said.

The couple are currently active on SmackDown. Uso now holds the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside his twin brother Jey. Meanwhile, his wife is the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sasha Banks.

#5. WWE EVP Triple H and WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon

Triple H joined Vince McMahon's company in 1995. Nearly four years later, Stephanie McMahon also started working on-screen in WWE. In 1999, the two became a couple as part of a storyline.

While being a married couple on WWE TV, Stephanie and Triple H also fell in love with each other off-screen. They began dating in 2000. In an interview with Howard Stern, The Billion Dollar Princess disclosed how she and The Game kicked off their relationship:

"He would drop hints and I sort of wondered like is he hitting on me and then I thought no he can't be. (...) Well, our storyline was that we were married and we took over the business and drove my dad out. And so like I would be sitting on his lap and things like that and he'd just say things. One time when I was standing around the ring, he sort of crawled around me, he was on the floor and he felt my leg. And I was like that's definitely flirtation. That's not [part of the script]. (...) It was a very touchy situation," she said. (H/T: wwfoldschool.com)

Although Vince McMahon initially gave the couple permission to date, he later took it away. The couple then separated for 10 months before their love eventually brought them back together, and The Chairman finally gave them his blessing.

After dating for a few years, Triple H and Stephanie tied the knot in 2003. They now have three daughters together.

#4. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch started dating in 2019

In 2018, Becky Lynch stated in an interview with Jim Ross that she would not date a fellow WWE Superstar because she preferred to separate her work and personal lives. However, everything changed a few months later.

In 2019, Lynch started dating Seth Rollins. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former Universal Champion disclosed when he and Big Time Becks became a real-life couple:

"We started dating in February. It was a couple of months. We didn't really keep it a secret that much. We were in public, went to some concerts and took pictures. We were friends for years beforehand, so I think people were like, 'Well, I don't know.' It's not like we hadn't taken pictures at the gym or elsewhere before, so I think people were just like, 'Maybe they're just friends or whatever.' We're like, 'Yeah, we're just friends.' We started seeing each other in February. I don't think we let the cat out of the bag until April or May. But it wasn't like we were taking extreme measures," he said.

Lynch and Rollins dated for a few months before announcing their engagement in August 2019. In December 2020, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Roux. They tied the knot six months later.

The couple have competed as a team three times and are still undefeated. They have defeated the teams of Maria & Mike Kanellis, Andrade & Queen Zelina, and Happy Corbin & Lacey Evans.

#3. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth Phoenix tied the knot in 2016

Although they shared the WWE locker room for a few years, Edge and Beth Phoenix did not know each other until they met during Edge Appreciation Night in 2011.

In his WWE 24 documentary, The Rated R Superstar recalled how he and The Glamazon kicked off their romance nearly 11 years ago:

"So, Beth and I started dating after we connected here [Scotiabank Arena in Toronto] on the day of Edge Appreciation. It was so crazy. We were cordial to each other, but we didn’t know each other. That day, we started talking. 'I had no idea that you trained at the same gym as me by the same people. And, that you wrestled at the same dive bars just seven years after me,'" he said. (H/T: SPORTZWIKI)

After dating for nearly five years, the couple tied the knot in 2016. They now have two daughters together.

Earlier this year, Edge and Phoenix worked together for the first time on-screen as they feuded with The Miz and Maryse. The two couples squared off in a match at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event. The Rated R Superstar and his wife successfully defeated their opponents, scoring their first victory as a team.

#2. The Miz and Maryse

Nearly 16 years ago, The Miz hosted the 2006 Diva Search competition in which Maryse participated. Although the former Divas Champion disclosed that The Awesome One was initially mean to her, the two later fell in love and started dating.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, The Miz revealed that he and Maryse kicked off their romance nearly a year after the Diva Search competition:

"Maryse and I met in 2006 when I was hosting a WWE Diva search and she was a contestant. She was picked, but we didn't start dating then. About a year later we started talking after one of the Raw events. I was like, 'Man if only I could get a girl like this. One of these days I will get a girl like this and I will be so happy.' And I did!" he said.

After dating for nearly seven years, the couple married in February 2014. They now have two daughters.

The Miz and Maryse have wrestled side-by-side on three occasions. At WrestleMania 33, they teamed up to face John Cena and Nikki Bella. Nearly a year later, the couple defeated Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan at Hell in a Cell. Their third match as a team came earlier this year when they lost to Beth Phoenix and Edge at Royal Rumble.

#1. Carmella and Corey Graves

Carmella and Corey Graves married earlier this month

When Carmella joined SmackDown in 2016, Corey Graves was on the same brand as a color commentator. The two got to know each other personally, but didn't start dating until 2019.

The couple's romance was surrounded by controversy as Graves was still going through his divorce proceedings when he began dating Carmella. Graves' ex-wife blamed the former SmackDown Women's Champion for her divorce. Some fans also accused Carmella of being a homewrecker.

The 34-year-old addressed these accusations on Total Divas a few years ago:

"I didn’t do anything wrong. I know in my heart I didn’t break up a family. I would never do something like that. I just don’t like that now the entire world thinks I did this horrible thing," she told Sonya Deville.

After dating for a few years, the couple announced their engagement in October 2021. Earlier this month, Graves and Carmella tied the knot. Several current and former WWE Superstars attended their wedding, including Bayley, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Jon Moxley, and Renee Paquette.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell