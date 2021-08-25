How did The Miz and Maryse Ouellet meet?

The Miz and Maryse met during the WWE Diva Search contest in 2006. The Miz was hosting the contest, whilst Maryse was a contestant looking to earn herself a WWE contract.

The couple married on February 20th, 2014 in the Bahamas. They currently have two children together: Monroe Sky, born in 2018 and Madison Jade, born in 2019.

Maryse discussed her first meeting with The Miz on WrestleTalk TV:

"He was so mean to me. Oh my God. I couldn’t speak English, and he was rubbing it in my face. He was just like, ‘You can’t speak English. What are you doing here? You can’t work with the biggest sports entertainment company in the world if you don’t speak a word of English," Maryse said (h/t Bustle).

The Miz also recounted the first time he and Maryse started dating, with Cosmopolitan:

"She was picked, but we didn’t start dating then. About a year later we started talking after one of the Raw events. I was like, ‘Man if only I could get a girl like this. One of these days I will get a girl like this and I will be so happy.’ And I did!" The Miz said (h/t Bustle).

How many championships have The Miz and Maryse won in WWE?

The Miz has been a champion in WWE twenty times, whilst Maryse has been a champion in WWE twice. The 'A-lister's' biggest title success came with the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which he won eight times. For Maryse, her biggest success came with the Divas Championship.

IN THE YEAR OF OUR LORD 2021 THE MIZ IS WWE CHAMPION. pic.twitter.com/h14I3icz4x — Gaming  (@GamingKidPro) February 22, 2021

The former Real World star is also a two-time WWE Champion, winning the lucrative prize for the first time in 2010, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. He also went on to main event WrestleMania the following year, walking in as the champion and retaining the gold.

Miz spoke with the New York Post in May 2021 talking about his goals for the future:

"My goal is to main event WrestleMania again, be WWE champion, be Universal champion, get the Intercontinental championship again, tag team titles with John Morrison [and] get John Morrison to the promised land. I feel like he is at a main event caliber and the way his mind runs and the way his character has been going, he deserves a shot at the WWE championship," The Miz said. (h/t 411 Mania).

Edited by Rohit Mishra