5 WWE Superstars who defeated their wrestling role models

Several WWE Superstars have faced and defeated their wrestling role models in the past few years.

Many of these performers were wrestling fans growing up. They watched and admired legends like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker. While many never had the opportunity to work with their sports entertainment role models, others were lucky enough to share a locker room with their adolescent heroes.

That didn't always matter, however. Even while being in the same company, several wrestlers never got the chance to work with their wrestling idols onscreen.

But? A select few actually defeated their childhood heroes in singles competition. Here are five WWE Superstars who defeated their wrestling role models.

#5. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Rickey L. Ross @RickeyLRoss Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Lita: Becky Lynch survived a war with her idol Lita to retain her Raw Women’s Championship. Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Lita: Becky Lynch survived a war with her idol Lita to retain her Raw Women’s Championship. https://t.co/ZyivsqQlcV

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch grew up idolizing Lita. Although the Hall of Famer retired several years before The Man was signed by Vince McMahon, she recently returned to challenge Lynch for a RAW Women's Title match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. Despite giving in an impressive performance, Lita lost to Big Time Becks.

After the match, the triumphant RAW Women's Champion stated that going head-to-head against her childhood hero was special.

"It was, it was [special]. There were a lot of emotions coming into this match and now there is a lot of emotions after leaving this match. My childhood hero [Lita], the person I looked up to in a match that I honestly never thought is going to happen. And when she challenged me, there were so many conflicting ideas in my head that yes, this is something that a 13-year-old me would have loved but now, it is right before WrestleMania. And if anything happens, if I slip on a banana peel and fall, I could lose the most important thing in my life to my childhood hero and how badly would that affect me," she said in a backstage interview.

Lynch will now face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 with the gold on the line once again.

The EST of WWE earned her title shot after defeating Nikki A.S.H, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss to win the women's elimination chamber match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

