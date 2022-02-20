WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of boots. Not only was he one of the finest in-ring performers, but he had a charismatic personality that attracted fans all around the globe.

His in-ring career spanned nearly three decades, adding several accolades to his name. However, there is a title given by fans and critics alike that defines who Michaels truly is.

HBK is called Mr. WrestleMania. It is a bit of a shocker because although Michaels is a great wrestler, it is a surprise that The Undertaker has not been named as such considering his streak at WrestleMania. So, why is Shawn Michaels called Mr. WrestleMania?

The Hall of Famer has put on some of the greatest matches in WWE history at the Showcase of Immortals, and is thus called for with this title. While The Undertaker has had 21 consecutive victories, the quality of Michaels' match was certainly better.

From his instant classic 60 minute Iron Match against Bret Hart to a final battle against The Undertaker himself, HBK consistently proved why he is the best in the business.

The fact that he managed to put on a great match against then-60-year-old Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XXII is proof of his excellence. Some of his other remarkable matches came against Steve Austin, Razor Ramon, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair and almost everyone he fought at WrestleMania.

His nickname as Mr. WrestleMania is a way to signify his excellence as one of the, if not the greatest, in-ring performers in WWE.

Shawn Michaels even put on his career on the line at WrestleMania

After years of spectacles, Shawn Michaels realized he had done it all except defeating The Undertaker's streak. He then challenged him to a match at WrestleMania XXV, which was won by The Phenom.

Michaels was extremely desperate to break the streak and even put his career on the line for a rematch.

What came next was perhaps one of the most emotional matches in the history of WWE. The “Career vs. Streak” trope delivered and fans around the world were divided among Taker and Michaels.

Ultimately, it was The Undertaker who emerged triumphant, thus ending the career of The Showstopper. Though he returned for a tag team match in 2018, it is remembered for all the bad reasons. Shawn's retirement in 2010 was a fitting end to a series of spectacular matches at the Show of Shows featuring The Heartbreak Kid.

