"He could be in the Hall of Fame even if he didn't wrestle" - Former writer on the importance of The Undertaker's backstage role in WWE

The Undertaker is the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022
The Undertaker is the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022
Zain Jafri
ANALYST
Modified Feb 23, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested that The Undertaker's induction into the Hall of Fame was far more than deserved. He stated that even if The Phenom hadn't stepped into the ring, he could have been inducted based solely on his contributions to the industry behind the scenes.

The Undertaker had a big role to play backstage, having been dubbed a locker room leader for many years. He was a mentor to multiple stars and even had a loud voice in creative matters. His loyalty towards WWE has earned him a good relationship with Vince McMahon.

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo and Dr Chris Featherstone sat down to review the latest episode of RAW and share their thoughts on the current events that are shaping the world of wrestling. Here's what the former head writer had to say regarding The Undertaker's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"Bro he could be in the Hall of Fame even if he didn't wrestle. This was a modern day John Wayne,'' said Russo. ''Just the backstage presence, and the respect, and a man of few words, and wrestling hurt, like the old gunslinger - I mean bro he could have been a Hall of Famer without even wrestling a match, that's how much he's meant to this company without a shadow of a doubt" [47:50 - 48:21]

The Undertaker's last match in WWE

While The Phenom has hinted at retirement multiple times throughout his career, fans didn't know that he had competed in his final match until a few months after it happened. His last encounter came against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

The deed is done. Goodnight, @AJStylesOrg.#WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch #Undertaker https://t.co/N3vUS0pUdW

A couple of months later, during the last episode of The Last Ride documentary, The Undertaker announced that he was ready to hang up his boots and retire. He hasn't stepped inside the squared circle in a wrestling capacity since.

