Most WWE superstars grew up watching wrestling, and many have shown how their favorite stars have influenced their craft in the ring. Many WWE superstars have been very open about their childhood wrestling idols, and a few have even paid homage to them with ring gear and even used their finishing moves.

Some WWE superstars have been lucky enough to meet their childhood wrestling idols. There are even a very fortunate handful of performers who have become friends with their childhood heroes, and have come face-to-face with them in a wrestling ring in dream matches.

Here are 10 WWE superstars and their childhood wrestling idols.

#10 Ember Moon - The Hurricane

Ember Moon is a WWE superstar best known for her unique look and dazzling finisher, The Eclipse, which Booker T helped her to perfect. The star has recently moved back to NXT after recovering from injury.

In a 2019 interview, Moon discussed her childhood as a wrestling fan, commenting on her adoration for many WWE superstars including Lita, Victoria, Kurt Angle and Trish Stratus.

However, Moon claimed that a huge moment that she remembers watching as a youngster was when The Hurricane choke-slammed The Rock. She said:

"One of my favorite things that I remember watching was The Rock versus Hurricane, when Hurricane finally choke slammed The Rock and I remember we just jumped for joy when that happened. It was great."

#9 Daniel Bryan - William Regal

Daniel Bryan is currently a WWE SmackDown superstar, and has influenced many during his own lengthy career. In a 2009 interview, Bryan discussed his influences, and claimed that current NXT General Manager William Regal was an idol of his.

During his WWE career, Bryan has had many opportunities to work alongside Regal. Unlike some WWE superstars, Bryan has been able to work with a star who has had a huge influence on his career, which can often be a rare occurance.