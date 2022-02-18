What is Kane's honest opinion about The Undertaker's WWE retirement?

The Undertaker and Kane are among the best tag teams to ever exist in WWE. Both have been dear brothers as well as fierce rivals.

Although Kane has not officially announced his retirement, his on-screen brother has confirmed that he has hung his boots for good. If you're wondering what the Big Red Machine thinks about his long-time partner's retirement, we've got you covered.

Kane recently spoke to TV Insider, where he expressed his thoughts on The Deadman's retirement. He said that it was wonderful to see a companion retire on his terms, something which is rare in the pro-wrestling industry.

"Very rarely do people in WWE get to go out on their own terms. It just happens. Whether it’s an injury or a creative falling out. The way he is going out doesn’t happen very often. So it’s wonderful to see someone like Undertaker have that," said Kane.

Kane partnered with The Undertaker in his latest WWE match

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ On this Day 2018, D-Generation X defeated The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel. On this Day 2018, D-Generation X defeated The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel. https://t.co/VD3vNv3sJ8

The Brothers of Destruction competed in their last match together at Crown Jewel 2018. They teamed up to take on Shawn Michaels and Triple H at the event.

The match was expected to be special, considering the history among the four veterans. Michaels even came out of retirement for the match after staying out of in-ring competition for eight years.

Unfortunately, the match couldn't deliver as the performers were no longer at the peak of their careers. In an interview, HBK also commented that he regrets coming out of retirement for an underwhelming match for the fans.

Melbourne News @NewsOfMelbourne DX reunites after 8 years to take down Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel a2zstories.com/p/635996708693… DX reunites after 8 years to take down Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel a2zstories.com/p/635996708693… https://t.co/PYGRIFp73K

However, the match cannot be criticized based on the wrestling quality. Four legends sharing the ring for the last time will always be remembered as one of the most memorable moments for any long-time fan.

As of now, the Devil's Favorite Demon has already taken his rightful place in the Hall of Fame while The Undertaker is scheduled to be inducted in 2022.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Prem Deshpande