WWE Superstar Becky Lynch breaks character to hail "childhood hero" after dream match

Becky Lynch broke character in a backstage interview to praise Lita following their dream match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The RAW Women's Champion has idealized Lita since her teenage years. This weekend, she faced the Hall of Famer and successfully defended her championship.

Lynch evidently tried to hold back her emotions during her post-match interview. However, she couldn't stop herself from praising the 4-time Women's Champion after their epic title match at the WWE Elimination Chamber. Lynch said that she wanted to face the best version of Lita, and that's precisely what happened at the recently concluded Premium Live Event.

"She still got it," said Becky Lynch. "She got it and look if I wanted to beat Lita, I wanted to beat the best version of Lita. And tonight, we got the best version of Lita and I beat her."

Becky Lynch also talked about how she grew up idealizing Lita and was overwhelmed while defending her title against her childhood hero. She also revealed what motivated her to go up against someone who was always special to her as an aspiring pro-wrestler. Becky Lynch was quoted as saying:

"It was, it was [special]. There were a lot of emotions coming into this match and now there is a lot of emotions after leaving this match. My childhood hero [Lita], the person I looked up to in a match that I honestly never thought is going to happen. And when she challenged me, there were so many conflicting ideas in my head that yes, this is something that a 13-year-old me would have loved but now, it is right before WrestleMania. And if anything happens, if I slip on a banana peel and fall, I could lose the most important thing in my life to my childhood hero and how badly would that affect me."

You can watch the full video below:

What's next for Becky Lynch on WWE RAW?

The women's champion of the red brand also found out that her old rival is finally back in the title picture. Bianca Belair defeated five other RAW Superstars in an entertaining Elimination Chamber match to get a title shot against Becky Lynch.

The EST of WWE will now challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Both superstars share a brief yet brutal history that dates back to the time when Lynch humiliated Belair by beating her for the title in 26 seconds. The latter now wants her revenge against one of the biggest heels in the WWE women's division.

A highly motivated Belair is now keen on taking back her title from Becky Lynch, and the two top superstars will look forward to an epic feud on "Road to WrestleMania."

