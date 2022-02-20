WWE Elimination Chamber Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar seals his champion vs. champion match against Roman Reigns, big title rematch confirmed for WrestleMania

WWE Elimination Chamber is in the history books, and we are back on the road to WrestleMania. Four title matches were scheduled for the show, but only one of them changed hands.

Interestingly, one title bout was also canceled as The Usos attacked their challengers The Viking Raiders before the SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout.

We saw a few epic performances at the WWE premium live event, but there were also a couple of questionable booking decisions.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from Elimination Chamber 2022. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Hit at Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar walked into the Elimination Chamber intending to take back his WWE Championship, and that’s exactly what he did.

The Royal Rumble winner wanted to face Roman Reigns in a champion vs. champion match at WrestleMania. He got his wish, but there were quite a few twisted moments in the highly-entertaining match.

The main event of the show saw an epic Men’s Elimination Chamber bout involving six top RAW Superstars. Seth Rollins and Austin Theory started the match while Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Riddle, and AJ Styles were in the pods.

Theory pushed Rollins to his limit until The Architect fired back by mauling his opponent against Lashley’s pod. The structure broke open and The All Mighty got hurt, which led to him being removed from the match.

Riddle entered next, and he took the fight to Rollins. Both superstars brawled for a long time, but The Original Bro eventually managed to take Seth Rollins out of the equation, at least momentarily.

AJ Styles then entered the match and engaged in an epic bout with Riddle as both superstars played to their respective strengths. At one point, the RK-Bro member even managed to put all three opponents down he prepared to deliver an RKO.

Then it was time for Lashley to enter, but he was not in his pod. An irate Brock Lesnar then broke open his structure and entered the match to wreak havoc inside the cage. He immediately eliminated Rollins and Riddle in quick succession.

Soon after that, he eliminated Styles and was left alone inside the squared circle with Theory.

The Beast Incarnate then chased Theory all around the ring while the latter ran around screaming for his life. He tried to hide in a pod, but Lesnar kicked right through the same.

Austin Theory did have a moment to shine when he landed a low blow and gained a momentary advantage over Brock Lesnar. Still, the latter was quick to restore balance inside the Elimination Chamber.

Following that, we saw Theory trying to escape the Elimination Chamber, but Lesnar had other plans. He climbed behind his opponent and slammed him against the structure repeatedly. Following that, he delivered a brutal F5 while standing at the top of the pod.

The Beast Incarnate then pinned Vince McMahon’s protégé to win the WWE Championship.

Lesnar might still face Lashley in a title rematch ahead of WrestleMania as the latter technically didn’t get to defend his title in the Elimination Chamber match. It will be interesting to see how Brock Lesnar is now booked with the WWE title on the road to WrestleMania, especially now that he will return to targeting Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It would be unfair not to admit that The All Mighty deserved a better title run. But in the end, we are going back to babyface Brock vs. heel Reigns in a champion vs. champion match. Is WWE planning a title unification at some point?

