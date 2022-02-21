WWE blown away by fan reaction for Lita at Elimination Chamber

It has been reported that WWE is blown away by the response Lita was given by fans at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

The WWE Hall of Famer faced off against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship in her first one-on-one matchup in 16 years.

Despite not coming out of the match with the victory, fans and experts alike were taken aback by the incredible performance of the four-time WWE Women's Champion.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, many people within WWE were blown away by what they saw from the Extreme Diva at Elimination Chamber.

"There were quite a few people in the company blown away by the reception for Lita on the show." H/T PWInsider

Becky Lynch found out just how tough Lita was when they faced off in Saudi Arabia.

Given her recent performances at both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, do not be surprised if the Hall of Famer makes her presence known in the ring once again sooner rather than later.

Lita is unsure if she will return to the ring after Elimination Chamber

Despite a triumphant return to the wrestling world at the start of 2022, the WWE Hall of Famer is unsure if she would perform in the ring again after her match with Becky Lynch.

In a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK, the former WWE Women's Champion stated that she wants to focus on what she is currently up to and to not focus on the long term.

"I don’t wanna be thinking about long term,’ she said. ‘I don’t want that to cloud my intention going in." H/T Metro

Although she came up short at Elimination Chamber, the Hall of Famer was met with a huge reception from the fans, which was worthy of her legendary status.

After her impressive performance against Becky Lynch, where would you like to see Lita's WWE journey go from here? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh