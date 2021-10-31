5 current couples who met before joining WWE

There are currently several couples in WWE. While some met after working together, a few of them met before joining Vince McMahon's company.

Some examples of the first category will be Naomi and Jimmy Uso. They started dating during their early days in WWE before tying the knot in 2014. Montez Ford and Bianca Belair also first met at the WWE Performance Center in 2015 and married three years later.

However, other couples kicked off their relationships outside. Some worked together in other promotions, and a few even competed against each other. These couples later reunited in Vince McMahon's company.

Here are five current couples who met before their time in WWE.

#5. WWE Superstars Franky Monet and John Morrison

John Morrison joined WWE following his participation in the third edition of Tough Enough in the early 2000s. The former Intercontinental Champion left after spending nearly nine years in the company.

Morrison later competed in several promotions, including Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where he fell in love with Franky Monet. In an interview with Chris Van Villet, Monet revealed how she first met Morrison.

"We had met before because he was coming to AAA because obviously, I think once he started working on [Lucha Underground] Season 1, he was coming to AAA and doing TV. But it was never like we weren’t friends. I was just excited that someone spoke English," Franky said.

While Monet was Morrison's valet in a storyline, the multi-time Champion fell for her. He then started following her around the locker room before asking her out.

Eventually, Morrison took Monet out on a date in California, kicking off their romantic relationship.

"We went and did press in New York, and he took me to Hamilton. He took me to Hamilton, and then we just kind of started dating. Then he came to visit me in Mexico and I came to LA to visit him. We were filming and doing stuff, and the rest is history," Monet added.

After dating for three years, the couple tied the knot in 2018. A month later, they went head-to-head in the ring at NHW Match-rimony. Monet defeated her husband in the inter-gender match.

In January 2020, Morrison returned to WWE. Earlier this year, his wife also signed with Vince McMahon's company. Monet is currently active on NXT while Morrison competes on Monday Night RAW.

