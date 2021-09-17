WATCH: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae reveal the gender of their baby in a hilarious skit with their dog

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae got an incredible gift for their fifth wedding anniversary when they found out they'd be having a baby boy.

This morning, Gargano, an NXT Triple Crown winner, took to social media to reveal that today is the fifth anniversary of his wedding to LeRae. He also stated that they would be celebrating by doing their own unique spin on a gender reveal.

"It's Candice and I's 5 Year Wedding Anniversary! Pawdme' wants to know if the Baby is a Boy or a Girl.. What do you think? Let's find out today!" Johnny Gargano tweeted.

A few hours later, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and their dog Pawdme' put on a hilarious skit that was good enough to be featured on an episode of WWE NXT. It ends with Pawdme popping the balloon and LeRae getting blue powder all over her while Gargano celebrates the fact that they're having a boy.

No written recap can do this video justice, so please check it out in the embedded tweet below:

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are having a baby boy

Baby Wrestling is due in February 2022, and Candice LeRae might take a break from WWE television during the later stages of her pregnancy.

By the time Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae's baby is due, Gargano's current WWE contract will have expired. Current reports suggest that his contract with NXT is due to expire on December 3. At this time, it's uncertain if Johnny Wrestling will sign a new WWE contract or move to another wrestling company. Only time will tell.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda, we'd like to send a huge congratulations to both Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano on the gender reveal of their baby boy.

