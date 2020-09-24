Mia Yim responds to comment that Keith Lee begged WWE to get her on RAW

Mia Yim was finally revealed to be one of the members of RETRIBUTION on the most recent episode of RAW. The fans who followed the dirt sheets closely always knew that Yim was set to be one of the group's core members.

Mia Yim has been involved in a long-running kayfabe feud with Shelton Benjamin, and while the two Superstars are actually quite close to each other in real life, they continue to jokingly trade shots on social media. The Hurt Business member predictably targetted Mia Yim once again following RAW.

During the back-and-forth exchange, a fan made an unnecessary comment, accusing Yim of only getting called up to RAW because her boyfriend Keith Lee had to beg for it to happen.

Mia Yim was least happy with the fan's comment, and she rightfully shut her down with the following reply:

"Focus on surfing and less on rumors. I got to where I am because I busted my ass for over a decade."

Mia Yim's career

Mia Yim deserves an opportunity at the top of the card as she began training to become a pro wrestler at the age of 18 and has worked extensively on her craft over the years.

Yim made her debut in 2009, and she hasn't looked back ever since, having wrestled for promotions such as Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), Shine Wrestling, and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling before being signed by the WWE in 2018.

What's next for Mia Yim and Keith Lee?

Mia Yim and Keith Lee have been dating since before they joined WWE, and they both currently find themselves in big angles on Monday Night RAW. While Mia Yim is one of the two women in RETRIBUTION, Keith Lee is embroiled in a feud featuring Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.

WWE made significant storyline developments with regards to RETRIBUTION on RAW, and the company is also expected to book the faction in a big Survivor Series match.

Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez are the women in the faction alongside T-Bar (Dominik Dijakovic), Mace (Dio Maddin), and Slapjack (Shane Thorne).

Mia Yim is a seasoned performer, and she has waited for a long time for the chance to shine on the biggest show on WWE programming. However, will RETRIBUTION help the 31-year-old Superstar elevate to the next level?