Backstage update on Candice LeRae's WWE Contract - Reports

Despite reports regarding Johnny Gargano's WWE contract, it seems as though Candice LeRae would not be able to leave the company with her husband if he chose not to re-sign.

According to Fightful Select, LeRae's contract doesn't end at the same time as her husband's, as she will still have some time left.

Her current contract with WWE is set to end "sometime in 2022", and the disparity between her and Johnny Gargano's contract end dates reportedly has nothing to do with her pregnancy.

Some speculated WWE could have possibly "frozen" her contract while she was away from the ring. However, this doesn't seem to be the case.

Sources also revealed that Poison Pixie wanted to stay on as an on-screen character as long as she could. NXT is reportedly very pleased with LeRae's work both on-screen and in the ring. Losing her as a character would be a massive blow to the women's division of NXT.

However, NXT 2.0's main event ending with the marriage of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis might make fans feel confident that LeRae will be staying. It would seemingly make little sense for WWE to place her in a prominent storyline if she did not plan to re-sign with the company.

Johnny Gargano's WWE contract is set to expire soon

As first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Johnny Gargano's time in NXT is set to end before the end of the year. As of now, his current deal is set to end on December 3rd.

According to additional reports, WWE has reviewed all of their current contracts with Superstars in both NXT and on the main roster. This is to avoid recent similar situations with Pete Dunne and Adam Cole, where contract expirations sneaked upon them.

Rumors have been circulating that Gargano may be thinking about joining AEW. However, there are no firm reports on that as of now.

Also Read

Do you think Candice LeRae will leave WWE when her contract is up? Let us know what you think in the comment section!

Vince Russo makes an offer to Vince McMahon himself right here. Check it out, bro!

Edited by Alan John