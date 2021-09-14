Johnny Gargano's WWE contract expiring very soon - Reports

According to the latest reports, Johnny Gargano's WWE contract will expire on 3rd December this year.

We've heard a lot about Kevin Owens' future in WWE over the past week as his deal expires at the end of January 2022. But another big-name deal is actually up sooner than that in the form of NXT Triple Crown winner Johnny Gargano.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Gargano's WWE contract will expire on December 3. While there have been no negotiations as of yet for getting a new deal done, the two sides are expected to start talks at some point this fall.

Fightful Select has learned that NXT Triple Crown Champion Johnny Gargano's WWE contract is expiring in the near future.



Full story on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa. https://t.co/u2IlooJaoH pic.twitter.com/ZEo1BUDc57 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 13, 2021

WWE is well aware of Johnny Gargano's contract situation

Unlike the contracts of Adam Cole and Pete Dunne earlier this year, WWE is well aware when Johnny Gargano's deal is due to expire.

Sapp reports that the company has looked over "many of their deals" following the incident with Cole and Dunne to ensure they aren't caught off-guard again.

While there is no way of knowing Gargano's plans, fan speculation has already begun to mount that Johnny Wrestling might be on his way to AEW.

It's well documented that Gargano has several friends in Tony Khan's promotion, so if he chooses to change companies, it won't come as a huge surprise. But perhaps the unknown contract situation of his wife Candice LeRae will be the deciding factor on what Gargano decides to do.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest news regarding Johnny Gargano's WWE contract and what company he might sign next.

More of this riveting content coming soon? @YouTube pic.twitter.com/YeSx6rOU6t — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 10, 2021

Also Read

Are you surprised to hear that Johnny Gargano's WWE contract is expiring soon? Do you think he will stay with the company or sign elsewhere? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John