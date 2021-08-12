WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae announce that they are expecting 

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are both part of The Way on NXT. Outside of the WWE ring, the couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child.

Gargano made the surprise announcement on his Twitter page earlier today, despite the fact that Candice is still contracted to WWE.

The secret's out! Our team is getting a little bigger..



The best is on the way!



👶❤ @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/wUxo3ktgqC — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 12, 2021

Gargano announced that the secret was out and that the team was set to get a little bit bigger. It was also revealed in the images that the baby is due in February 2022, which means that Candice is currently three months pregnant.

There seems to be a baby boom in WWE

Candice LeRae isn't the only current WWE Superstar on maternity leave. Lacey Evans announced she was expecting her first child earlier this year. Becky Lynch is still waiting to make her return to the company after giving birth to her daughter Roux back in December.

Ronda Rousey also revealed earlier this year that she was expecting her first child after leaving WWE following WrestleMania 35 to start her own family.

It's unclear how this will affect storylines in WWE moving forward. Since LeRae has already passed the 12 week mark, it's likely that WWE has already come up with a plan moving forward.

LeRae and Gargano married back in 2016. The couple have since been able to work in WWE alongside one another for a number of years. The couple were one of the favorites to be called up in the upcoming WWE Draft. However, this could now change since LeRae will need to take more than a year out. Her husband, meanwhile, will likely also want some time away following next year's Royal Rumble.

Edited by Jack Cunningham