6 recently released WWE Superstars who have turned to acting

Several recently released WWE Superstars have turned to acting in the past few months.

A few household names have made it big in Hollywood over the past few decades. The Rock is probably the most successful so far, having kicked off his acting career nearly two decades ago. He has become a Hollywood mega-star and one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

Likewise, a few recently released superstars are now pursuing acting careers. While some have already starred in movies before, others will make their acting debut in the next few months.

Here are six recently released superstars who have turned to acting.

#6. Former WWE Superstar Lana

Before becoming a professional wrestler, Lana graduated from Florida State University with a degree in dancing and acting. The 36-year-old later moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career.

Between 2008 and 2012, she landed a few acting roles in movies like Pitch Perfect and television shows like The Game. In an old interview with SayWhatNews, Lana disclosed why she wanted to pursue an acting career:

"I always wanted to be an actress but I didn't have the opportunity to really pursue it. Acting is dance but with words. When I moved to Hollywood, I was like ok here I am in the city where the best of the best come to be stars so let me train with the best! That is what I did (...) My ultimate inspiration in the TV and film business is that I love telling stories and that is what the film business is, it is story telling," she said.

Lana joined Vince McMahon's company in 2013 and spent nearly eight years there. Meanwhile, she continued acting in a few movies, including Pitch Perfect 2, Interrogation, and Another Version Of You.

In June 2021, WWE released Lana from her contract. Since then, the former RAW Superstar has not made any wrestling appearances. Instead, she is now focusing on her acting career. Lana is currently filming two new movies, WifeLike and Trail Blazers.

