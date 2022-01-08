Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross seen sporting new look in recent interview

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross revealed a surprising new look in a recent interview. Kross, a former NXT Champion was usually seen with a clean shaven head throughout the majority of his career. However, he has recently started allowing his hair to grow out.

Karrion Kross was recently released by WWE in November, alongside his fiance Scarlett Bordeaux. The release came just four months after he made his main roster debut on RAW.

The Herald of Doomsday will be appearing as a guest on an upcoming episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. In a clip from the same interview, Kross was revealed to be sporting a new look as he began to grow his hair out.

In fact, Kross gave an interesting reason behind his decision to previously go bald, specifically related to his character.

"I become very commited to character work, and I thought the character would best presented and suited as bald, because there are a lot of character patterns and behavioral personality traits associated with people who shave their head. You can't style it, you can't put product in it. For someone who is tactical, for someone who doesn't care to participate in society and certain levels of social dynamics...they would shave their head because they are going in for war. I felt that the character presentation at the time would not be concerned about having hair."

It's a bit shocking to see Kross with a full head of hair, especially considering how menacing he used to look before it. Perhaps this could be preparation for a new character he is looking to play.

Karrion Kross recently shared his thoughts on William Regal

While in WWE, Karrion Kross worked closely with former NXT General Manager William Regal. He was even involved in a major NXT storyline revolving around himself, Regal and Samoa Joe.

William Regal's 22-year run with WWE recently came to an end, after he was let go by WWE. It was around this time that Kross took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Regal.

"Nothing but good things. I was grateful for his advice, flattered by his compliments, improved from his notes and loved listening to his stories from back in the day. Was very cool for me to work with him on tv," wrote Kross.

