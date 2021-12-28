"Will benefit from him being there" - WWE Hall of Famer claims that Bray Wyatt will find major success wherever he opts to go next

WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley has always backed former WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt. Foley believes Wyatt can be a top star wherever he goes.

Bray has always been a top star during his time with WWE. The former leader of The Wyatt Family has been top-notch, regardless of whichever storyline WWE put him in.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Mick Foley claimed that wherever Bray Wyatt decides to go, it will benefit him.

“Oh, wherever he decides to go will benefit from him being there. And that’s great to know,” said Foley. (H/T- Metro)

The hardcore legend further used the example of Ruby Soho and how she has flourished since being let go by WWE.

According to Foley, in the past, when superstars were released from WWE, it would've been considered the death knell of a career.

However, the former three-time WWF Champion is glad that superstars of this generation have several alternative options, as times have advanced in the professional wrestling industry.

“When somebody has success and an amazing pop and reaction – like Ruby Soho – it just shows you. Because [thinking of] mental health, you get that call from WWE that your time is up, that used to be seen as a death knell on a career. And now people are like, “Hey I get to go somewhere else and ply my craft”. I like the idea that there’s other places available,” said Foley. (H/T- Metro)

Bray Wyatt nailed every single gimmick he portrayed during his time with WWE

During his time with WWE, Bray Wyatt initially had a persona as the cult leader of The Wyatt Family. He and his stable ran roughshod in WWE, as the likes of Erick Rowan and the late Luke Harper, real-life Jon Huber, who backed Wyatt in the faction.

During his time as the leader of his dark faction, Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship and became widely popular among the WWE Universe.

Windham @Windham6 2 more days 2 more days

However, Wyatt's time as the leader of the group was eventually over, with WWE deciding to switch up his gimmick as they had him portray the role of The Fiend.

As The Fiend, Bray Wyatt won the WWE Universal Championship and took the company by storm. However, Wyatt was released from his contract on the 31st of July, 2021, ending his 12-year journey with the company.

Also Read Article Continues below

Where would you like to see Bray Wyatt end up next? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman