5 top WWE Superstars Eva Marie surprisingly defeated

The Red Queen spent four years in WWE between 2013 and 2017. She then parted ways with WWE to focus on her career elsewhere. During her first run, Eva Marie starred on WWE's reality show Total Divas. She had the chance to work on storylines with some of the biggest names in history, such as Natalya and The Bella Twins.

Despite lacking wrestling skills, Eva Marie competed in 108 matches during her first WWE run. She has a 50% winning percentage, including some major victories against a few top superstars.

Eva Marie defeated five former women's champions. Although a few of them have left WWE, others are still on the roster and are ready to settle the score with the returning superstar.

Here are five top superstars who Eva Marie surprisingly defeated in WWE.

#5. Eva Marie Def. Carmella

Eva Marie defeated Carmella

Carmella and Eva Marie know each other very well. They squared off several times in singles and tag team matches on NXT. Despite being a talented wrestler, Carmella never beat Eva Marie one-on-one.

The Princess of Staten Island took on The Red Queen six times in singles bouts and lost. Eva Marie is now on Monday Night RAW while Carmella is on SmackDown. They might not cross paths again soon, but it could happen in the years to come.

Carmella is no longer the rookie Eva Marie defeated on NXT. She has gained much more experience and established herself as one of the top WWE female superstars. The Princess of Staten Island is now a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and a former Ms. Money in the Bank.

Mella's latest victory came against Ruby Riott on last week's episode of SmackDown. She has expressed her desire to recapture the SmackDown Women's Championship since debuting her new bombshell gimmick.

