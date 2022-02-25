5 WWE women who have been married more than once

A few former and current female WWE Superstars have tied the knot more than once in the past few years.

Several WWE women have been married only once. For example, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus tied the knot with her high school sweetheart, Ron Fisico, in 2006. The couple have been together for more than 15 years now.

Nevertheless, other female WWE Superstars have been married more than once. Most of these women have tied the knot twice over the past few decades. Meanwhile, one former Women's Champion is currently married to her third husband.

Here are five WWE women who have been married more than once.

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool has been married twice. Her first husband was her brother's best friend, Jeremy Alexander. Despite knowing each other since they were children, McCool and Alexander did not start dating until she was a high school senior.

In November 2001, McCool and Alexander tied the knot. The couple remained married for nearly five years before getting divorced in 2006. That same year, the former school teacher joined the SmackDown roster.

During WWE's tour of Ireland in 2007, McCool got extremely sick. The Undertaker then took care of her, and the two performers later started a romantic relationship. In an interview with Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, the 42-year-old disclosed that she and The Deadman initially tried to keep their relationship hidden.

"So we started dating, and I knew what was gonna come with that. And so it was hard. I hid it for a long time, we hid it for a long time in the work place, for several months,'' McCool said. ''He had a bus at this point, which a lot of the guys do now, I would literally wait until everybody left the building so nobody saw me get on the bus. I would do anything I possibly could to make people still see Michelle for Michelle, not for Undertaker's, at the time, girlfriend. Which I've quickly learned that never goes away because now I'm just Undertaker's wife. So, it is what it is."

The Undertaker and McCool dated for a few years before tying the knot in June 2010. Two years later, they welcomed their first daughter together, Kaia Faith. The couple have been married for nearly 12 years now.

McCool recently participated in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the bout at number 12 and lasted for about 21 minutes before getting eliminated by Mickie James.

