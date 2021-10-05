What happened between Brock Lesnar and Marc Mero?

There's some bad blood between Marc Mero and Brock Lesnar and here's why

Marc Mero told the Stone Cold Podcast in 2019 that his then-wife, Sable, cheated on him with Brock Lesnar. Mero married the former WWE Playboy cover girl in 1994, and amicably divorced in 2004, following Sable's romantic relationship with Lesnar.

Mero detailed the moment he realized his marriage was coming to an end thanks to Brock Lesnar after listening to Sable's voice messages

"I have to listen to the first one to get to mine and it was another wrestler talking about them two. I remember thinking, 'when I find out who this guy is, I'm going to kick the living tar out of this man! And then, I found out it was Brock Lesnar! Steve, this gives forgiveness a whole new meaning! Our marriage was over. We ended up getting divorced, but God bless them! They got married. They have kids." Marc Mero said (h/t Sport Bible)

Mero left the WWE in 1999, so he never had any interaction with The Beast Incarnate, who joined WWE in 2000.

Of course, if we were in Mero's position, we wouldn't want to mess with Brock Lesnar either. In the end, both men found happiness in their respective lives. Mero is now an advocate for maintaining good health and finding happiness.

When did Brock Lesnar meet Sable?

Brock Lesnar met Sable when she returned to WWE in 2003. Lesnar and Sable were on the same brand on SmackDown, so were on the road together each and every week.

Also Read

Sable has remained by Lesnar's side ever since, even accompanying him on his wrestling ventures in Japan and his ventures in the UFC. They currently live on a farm in a remote area in Maryfield, Saskatchewan.

The former WWE champion married Sable in May 2006 and they have two sons together.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Daniel Wood