5 top athletes WWE would love to sign

WWE has always been a welcoming environment for top athletes from all over the world. Many household names from different sports have made guest appearances on WWE TV throughout the years. Few even tried their luck at becoming full-time WWE Superstars like Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was once a dream signing for WWE. Stephanie McMahon expressed her desire to sign the UFC Hall of Famer on several occasions before succeeding in her mission in 2017.

Although she signed Rousey, McMahon still has a few other names on her agenda. Her husband Triple H has also expressed his desire to bring a few top athletes to WWE in the upcoming years.

Here are five top athletes WWE wishes to sign.

#5. UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't thrilled by WWE's interest

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a UFC legend who went undefeated in 29 matches before hanging up his boots in October 2020. Two years earlier, the Russian mixed martial artist surprised his fans with a tweet asking them their opinion after allegedly receiving an offer from WWE.

Nurmagomedov did not seem intrigued by the offer, judging by the hashtags he used in his tweet. Although he teased a fight with Brock Lesnar, the Russian also used the hashtag "Fake Fights."

Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, made a shocking comment about WWE's interest in signing his client.

"Let’s be real, if any of these soft steroid freaks want to go ahead and have a wrestling match with Khabib and they wanna get beat up for real, they know who they need to call. He’ll go there and he’ll smash John Cena’s face. After he’s done with them, they’re never gonna wrestle again," he told TMZ Sports.

Despite Nurmagomedov's attitude, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently urged the UFC legend to make the jump. The Scottish Warrior believes the Russian would be "a huge star" in WWE.

"I think the fans would be very excited to see him. Khabib would be a huge star for us," McIntyre told TMZ Sports.

