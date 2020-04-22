Floyd Mayweather and Serena Williams

The newest acquisition of the RAW roster, Bianca Belair, was recently interviewed by WWE UK and she discussed a variety of topics, including her ambitions in the company and Mark Henry's role in her success among others. The EST of WWE was also asked to name the sports personalities that she would prefer to see as WWE Superstars.

Belair chose the legendary tennis player Serena Williams and undefeated boxer Floyd 'Money' Mayweather and mentioned that the two of them can 'shake things up' in WWE if they decide to sign with the promotion.

"Personality-wise really just being charismatic and being able to get people invested in, Mayweather would be great. He has a crazy, great background and he would come in and like shake things up."

"I also think that someone like Serena Williams would be great too. I think as a woman, she's just powerful and strong, she can represent and you know, I think she can bring a whole other demographic of fans and audiences to WWE. I think those two could really come in and shake things up here."

Floyd Mayweather and Serena Williams in WWE?

Over the years, many eminent personalities from the world of sports have stepped inside the squared circle to try their luck. Recently, the WWE Universe witnessed undefeated boxer Tyson Fury wrestle Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, where the former emerged as the victor.

This year's WrestleMania was hosted by Rob Gronkowski and the reputed NFL star ended up becoming the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion. The list also features UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey, who had jumped ship to WWE and went on to defend her RAW Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Interestingly, Floyd Mayweather also has a WrestleMania match in his records as he defeated The Big Show at 'The Show of Shows' in 2008. He made sporadic appearances in WWE throughout 2008-09, getting involved in storylines featuring Show, Chris Jericho, Vince McMahon, MVP, D-Generation X, among others.

Unlike him, Serena Williams is yet to make her presence known to the WWE Universe. Several Superstars, including Stephanie McMahon, have expressed their desire to see the legendary tennis player step inside the squared circle and we hope that Williams will become a part of WWE soon.

Watch Bianca Belair in action on WWE RAW on BT Sport 1 HD every Monday night from 1 am.