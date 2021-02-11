WWE Hall of Famer takes dig at Seth Rollins; claims Serena Williams has more muscles

Tony Atlas believes Serena Williams is stronger than 90 percent of pro wrestlers today, including WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Serena Williams has been one of the most successful tennis players in the world over the last two decades. Her tennis achievements have even captured the attention of Stephanie McMahon, who told SK Wrestling in 2019 that she would “kill” to have Williams in WWE.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, Atlas described modern-day wrestlers as “wimps” and agreed with The Undertaker’s recent controversial comments. He added that Seth Rollins is among the current WWE Superstars who are not as strong as Serena Williams.

“No [not surprised by The Undertaker’s comments] because it’s true. He loves the business. He watched the business die with a bunch of guys that… Okay, Serena Williams. Serena Williams is bigger and stronger-looking than 90 percent of pro wrestlers. She’s a tennis player, for God’s sake. She’s got more muscles than Seth Rollins’ got. Now, how can a tennis player be more muscular than a pro wrestler?”

Atlas went on to say that wrestlers are too sensitive these days. He fully supported The Undertaker’s opinion and said he has made similar remarks himself “one thousand and one times” in recent years.

Seth Rollins’ current WWE status

Seth Rollins' 2021 WWE Royal Rumble return

Becky Lynch gave birth to her first child with Seth Rollins, Roux, in December 2020. Since then, Seth Rollins’ only WWE appearance came at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble when he participated in the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

The former Shield member is set to make his return to WWE SmackDown on this week’s show.

