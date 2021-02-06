Stone Cold Steve Austin responds to The Undertaker's comments that the current WWE product is "soft"

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has shared his thoughts on The Undertaker's recent comments that the current WWE product has gone "soft."

The Deadman appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience last month and caused quite a stir in the wrestling world for his controversial comments. They drew responses from major stars such as Edge, Goldberg, and Drew McIntyre.

During a recent interaction with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN First Take, Stone Cold Steve Austin talked about how much the industry has changed over time. He admitted that today's wrestlers are better athletes, though he still prefers the grittier product from the past.

"You’re spot on in saying that today is a different era. It’s a more athletic product, the guys and girls are better athletes than we were. Growing up, I was a big fan of promotions such as NWA, Mid South, and WCCW as well, and during the Attitude Era, we really pushed the envelope creatively. I just think the business was a lot more protected back then, and it was a grittier product, which is what I thrive on."

Stone Cold Steve Austin was the face of WWE during the infamous Attitude Era which was on a whole other level compared to the current family-friendly product that the company practices.

Stone Cold Steve Austin has high praise for today’s wrestlers for working through the pandemic

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Man Becky Lynch

During the interview, Stone Cold Steve Austin also praised the wrestlers for competing during the COVID-19 pandemic and doing so without the fans in attendance.

“That said, all due resect to all the men and women of WWE for working through the pandemic, and without crowds. When you watch the football games even with even 25 percent capacity of crowds, those fans really affect your performance. This is especially true in professional wrestling because that’s how you get your feedback in your decision-making process. I miss the crowds. But yes, it is a different product today.”

Unlike a few other wrestlers, The Rattlesnake's response was mature and valid, and there's no chance that his words will cause outrage to anyone.