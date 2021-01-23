Daniel Cormier talks about when his WWE debut can be expected 

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier responded to speculation surrounding a potential debut in the world of pro-wrestling.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, DC was inquired about when can fans expect his WWE debut. To this, Cormier responded by saying that he has had talks with the WWE previously for a commentary gig.

Cormier has been competing in combat at the highest level since he was 15. He mentioned that he is nearing 42 years of age and so, performing as a pro-wrestler is not going to be a cakewalk.

DC has previously entertained the idea of being a part of the WWE. However, the former double champ claimed that he is much more passionate about his current job of commentating for the UFC.

Daniel Cormier described that the rapport he shares with his fellow commentators like Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, Dan Hardy, and Paul Felder as something that he cherishes after his career as a professional fighter came to an end last summer.

"I'm about to be 42 years old. I still talk to those guys (WWE). I have got some good friends over there. I did a thing with them for some commentary. It's fun. Helen, I love my job, I love the UFC. The relationships that I have with the people -- the production crew to the producers -- it's been just a great ride for me. I am building all these relationships outside of fighting and really enjoying the lane that I'm in", said Daniel Cormier.

I love this shit!!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 20, 2021

How has Conor McGregor affected Daniel Cormier's decision to switch to pro-wrestling?

In a press conference ahead of UFC 257, Daniel Cormier expressed his gratitude towards Conor McGregor for bringing MMA to the masses. The Irishman's involvement brings more eyeballs to the sport of MMA. This has resulted in a surge in paydays for all facets of the sport.

Daniel Cormier stated that financial incentives won't be the reason for him to make a transition to pro-wrestling. DC is fond of his job as a commentator for the UFC. However, Cormier appreciates the product that WWE has been able to deliver to its audience over the years.

Nevertheless, Daniel Cormier's jovial personality will definitely add to the flavour of WWE. The former heavyweight champion seems to have a knack for the theatrics of pro-wrestling as was evident from his callout of Brock Lesnar at UFC 226.