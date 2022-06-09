5 retired WWE Superstars who are extremely fit for an in-ring return

Over the past few years, some previously retired WWE Superstars have returned to the ring. Edge, for example, came out of retirement in 2020 after nine years of inactivity. He is currently one of the top superstars on Monday Night RAW.

A few currently retired WWE Superstars could also return to the ring. Despite being inactive for several years, they are still extremely fit. Some of these wrestlers are in even better shape today than during their prime.

Here are five retired WWE Superstars who are extremely fit for an in-ring return.

#5. Matt Morgan

Matt Morgan is now an elected politician

After playing basketball in high school and college, Matt Morgan participated in the second season of Tough Enough. Despite not winning the competition, Morgan signed a contract with Vince McMahon's company in 2002.

The former basketball player spent nearly three years in WWE before the company released him from his contract in July 2005. After his departure, Morgan competed in a few other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, before initially retiring from in-ring action in January 2014. Although he came out of retirement nearly a year later, Morgan hung up his boots again in 2019.

The retired wrestler is now a politician. He served as Deputy Mayor of Longwood, Florida, from November 2018 until May 2019 before becoming Mayor until September 2020. Despite leaving the Mayor's office, Morgan is still the elected District 4 City Commissioner.

Although he retired a few years ago, the 45-year-old still takes good care of his body. He recently underwent an incredible body transformation and is now impressively ripped. The former Mayor of Longwood seems fit for an in-ring return.

#4. AJ Lee

Two years after signing a developmental contract with Vince McMahon's company, AJ Lee (fka AJ Mendez) made her main roster debut in 2011. She spent about six years in WWE, during which time she became one of the top female competitors in the company. The 35-year-old won the Divas Championship three times.

In 2014, Lee's husband CM Punk left Vince McMahon's company on bad terms. Nearly a year after her husband's controversial departure, the former Divas Champion quit WWE and retired from professional wrestling.

After her retirement, Lee became a writer and advocate for mental health awareness and animal welfare. A few months ago, she returned to the wrestling industry, but not to the ring. The former Divas Champion became an executive producer in Women of Wrestling (WOW).

Despite retiring from in-ring competition nearly seven years ago, Lee is still in great shape. She recently showed off her ripped body in an Instagram post. The former Divas Champion seems extremely fit for an in-ring return.

In an interview with WOW Superheroes last October, Lee did not close the door on a possible return to the squared circle. However, she explained that it was unlikely that she would make a comeback.

#3. Marc Copani

Marc Copani (FKA Muhammad Hassan) is now a school principal

In 2004, Marc Copani (fka Muhammad Hassan) debuted in WWE as a heel Middle-Eastern character. However, his controversial persona faced a lot of criticism. Under pressure from UPN and the public, WWE took Copani off TV, dropped the gimmick, and sent him back to developmental in 2005.

In September of that same year, Vince McMahon's company released Copani from his contract. He then announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

Following his retirement, Copani pursued a career in education. He is now the principal of Fulton Junior High School in Fulton, New York. The former WWE Superstar returned briefly to the squared circle in 2018, competing in a few matches on the independent circuit before hanging up his boots again that same year.

The 42-year-old is still in great shape and seems fit for an in-ring return. However, Copani disclosed in an interview with Syracuse in 2019 that he is not planning on wrestling again because he loves his current job.

#2. Kristal Marshall

After finishing fourth in the 2005 Diva Search competition, Kristal Marshall signed a contract with WWE. She spent nearly two years in the company, during which she feuded with a few superstars like Ashley Massaro and Layla El.

She also had an on-screen romance with former SmackDown General Manager Theodore Long. Nevertheless, the company released her from her contract in September 2007.

After her departure, Marshall had a short stint in IMPACT Wrestling between late 2009 and early 2010. She then retired from professional wrestling.

Although she has not competed in over a decade, the former Diva Search contestant seems to be in better shape today than during her wrestling days. The 38-year-old works out regularly and occasionally posts some of her training on Instagram. She definitely looks fit for an in-ring return.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is now in the best shape of her life

In 2000, Trish Stratus made her debut in Vince McMahon's company. Although she initially did not have the proper training for in-ring competition, the Diva of the Decade worked hard to learn the ropes. Over the next few years, she won seven Women's Titles, becoming arguably the greatest female competitor in the history of WWE.

After six successful years, Stratus hung up her boots after defeating Lita to win her seventh Women's Title at Unforgiven in 2006. The 46-year-old then became a yoga and fitness instructor.

Although she loosened up on her training a little when the pandemic hit in 2020, Stratus recently returned to her best physical condition. In an Instagram post last February, the former Women's Champion showed off her impressive physique, stating that she is probably in the best shape of her life.

Stratus is now very fit for an in-ring return. She has made several sporadic appearances in the past few years and has competed in a few matches. Her final bout came in 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

In a recent interview with Jay Brody, the former Women's Champion has not ruled out a possible return to the squared circle.

