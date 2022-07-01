Logan Paul signs with WWE - contract length and details revealed

Logan Paul has signed a multi-year deal with WWE and is officially part of the roster.

Over the weekend, Paul teased his return to WWE on social media, which later branched into a storyline on Monday Night RAW where The Miz insisted that he would be teaming up with Paul at SummerSlam despite turning on him at WrestleMania.

This afternoon, both WWE and Logan Paul announced that he had signed a contract with the company. According to Ariel Helwani, the contract was signed yesterday and is a multi-year deal. Paul is expected to perform at multiple premium live events for WWE in 2022 and 2023.

"Logan Paul has signed a deal with WWE, @LoganPaul just announced on Twitter. Per sources, it’s a multi-year deal to compete at multiple events per year. No return date set but could be next month at Summerslam. MIZ would make a lot of sense. Additional details per sources: Deal includes an undisclosed number of premium live events across 2022 and 2023. He’ll likely, I’m told, have his first big appearance at SS but could be on TV before that. He signed his deal yesterday," Ariel Helwani said in a series of tweets.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Per sources, it’s a multi-year deal to compete at multiple events per year.



No return date set but could be next month at Summerslam. MIZ would make a lot of sense. Logan Paul has signed a deal with WWE, @LoganPaul just announced on Twitter.Per sources, it’s a multi-year deal to compete at multiple events per year.No return date set but could be next month at Summerslam. MIZ would make a lot of sense. Logan Paul has signed a deal with WWE, @LoganPaul just announced on Twitter. Per sources, it’s a multi-year deal to compete at multiple events per year. No return date set but could be next month at Summerslam. MIZ would make a lot of sense.

Logan Paul sets his sights on The Miz for WWE SummerSlam

Despite what The Miz said on Monday Night RAW, it's clear that Paul is returning to WWE to face The Miz, not to team up with him.

Paul wrote on the back of his contract in big letters:

"COMING 4 U @MIZ"

With Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee, and now Logan Paul all set to compete at SummerSlam, you can tell the company is trying to make SummerSlam just as important as WrestleMania.

It's clear that Paul made a big impression on those in WWE management with his performance at WrestleMania 38. Whether you love him or hate him, the company is certainly hoping that you're going to watch to see what he does next.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy about Logan Paul signing with WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far