Big rumor killer on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's marital issues

Contrary to all the rumors going around in recent weeks, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have not separated and are still very much together. Wade Keller shot down the ongoing speculation on the PWTorch audio show after receiving an update from a well-placed source within WWE.

Stephanie McMahon announced her leave of absence from WWE sometime back, which led to people questioning the status of her relationship with Triple H. Many also highlighted how McMahon was seen without her wedding ring during a few appearances.

However, there is no truth to the reports about Triple H and Stephanie heading for divorce, as Keller stated below:

"I know when Hunter had his health problems, and then Stephanie stepped aside, there were, I don't wanna say rumors because that's overstating it," stated Wade Keller. "[There was] conjecture that maybe there were marital issues that they were dealing with. I'm told that's just flat out not the case and that they are a team." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon want to do some things outside of working for WWE

Keller provided more insight into Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's backstage status. Reporting that the power couple were just focusing on other vital things in their lives.

Even though Triple H is back to working full-time for WWE, he has taken up a more "focused job" following his recent health struggles.

It was stated that Triple H and Stephanie are financially secure and probably felt it was necessary for them "to appreciate life." Rather that than spend all their time contributing to WWE.

"He scaled back to a more focused job with less stress after his health scare, but he is full-time with WWE, and Stephanie stepped away in part because of the age of their kids," Keller added. "And also just the idea that they have enough money, they want to appreciate life and do some things outside of working for the company."

The dirt sheets recently also unearthed details of Stephanie McMahon possibly not being on good terms with a top executive backstage. Here's more on that story.

