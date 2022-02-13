6 current WWE couples who have children

Over the past two decades, many real-life WWE couples have tied the knot. A few of them have also become parents.

There are currently several couples on the WWE roster. While some are still dating, like Ricochet and Samantha Irvin, others are engaged, such as Carmella and Corey Graves. A few others have recently married.

Some of these married WWE couples have welcomed children over the past few years. While some try to keep their kids out of the public eye, others like to share the spotlight with their children. A few of these parents have even accompanied their kids to recent wrestling shows.

Here are six current WWE couples who have children.

#6. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth Phoenix fell in love and started dating after meeting at Edge Appreciation Night in September 2011. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyric Rose.

In an interview with WWE.com in 2014, The Glamazon spoke about the challenges of being a mother:

"It’s challenging, but in different ways. The challenge with WWE was keeping up with the schedule and trying to stay healthy and uninjured during that time. Now, with motherhood, the biggest responsibility is trying to protect this little baby and care for her and her needs. So the shift has gone from a very egocentric world to making sure that she’s okay," Beth said.

In May 2016, the couple had their second daughter, Ruby Ever. Later that same year, Edge and Phoenix tied the knot.

Although The Rated-R Superstar initially retired in 2011 due to injury, he returned to the ring two years ago after being medically cleared. His wife has also competed in a few matches in the past few years.

The Grit Couple most recently teamed up for the first time to defeat The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

In a recent interview with Muscle and Fitness, Phoenix disclosed that their children are one of the reasons she and her husband still want to compete inside the ring:

"Our kids are now of an age, they are five and eight, so they can appreciate and understand more of Mom and Dad’s careers," she explained.

Edge and Phoenix's daughters recently made an appearance at the Royal Rumble, joining their parents in their victory celebrations on the stage.

