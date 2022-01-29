"I was terrified" - Becky Lynch reveals how being a mother changed her life

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently opened up about how marriage and motherhood have changed her life.

Big Time Becks appeared on the latest edition of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. Austin and The Man discussed a myriad of personal and professional topics as the RAW Women's Champion shared details of the massive transition in her life.

Lynch said she was initially terrified when she found out she was going to be a mother. She had a lot of doubts in her mind, ranging from fear over her bond with her daughter to the potential effect on her WWE career. However, Lynch believes that with time she got more confident, and now she is happy to be enjoying the best of both worlds.

Before, I was terrified, you know. I was like, 'Oh my God, everything is gone, my freedom, my life is over.' I am not going to be able to pick up where I left. Am I going to get back in shape? All of these things that you worry about. Am I going to be a good mother? What if I don't bond with her? All these things, but she is the best. I smile every day because of her. We take her on the road everywhere with us. Yeah, I just got the best of both worlds now. It makes everything better, Becky Lynch said. [2:15 - 2:50]

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their baby daughter Roux in December 2019. The two WWE Superstars tied the knot in June last year.

Becky Lynch reveals the biggest change in her attitude since her WWE return

Becky Lynch also discussed how her approach towards her work had changed drastically since she became a mother. The man revealed that earlier she used to think of her career as the most important thing in the world. As a result, even the most minute details of her performances would cause her a lot of anxiety.

However, after becoming a mother, her attention is divided, and she is more relaxed about her work. Lynch feels that she can have more fun with her work when she doesn't give in to overthinking.

She also admitted to feeling more confident and enjoying the freedom that comes with a heel gimmick.

Becky Lynch seems to have found the right balance between her priorities. She is working hard towards maintaining her top position on the roster while setting a massive example for her daughter in the process.

