He opposed her relationship with a WWE legend, she refused his "disgusting" idea - 5 things you probably didn't know about Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon's relationship

Less than 24 hours ago, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE. His daughter Stephanie McMahon has now assumed his former position and is Chairwoman of the company. The Billion Dollar Princess has also become the company's co-CEO, alongside Nick Khan.

Stephanie has worked with her father for over two decades in WWE. Despite having a close relationship, they have also had their differences. Over the past few years, The Billion Dollar Princess has given some insight into her relationship with her father, telling lesser-known stories, including an incident in which he believed she had failed him.

Here are five things you probably didn't know about Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon's relationship.

#5. Vince McMahon's painful lesson to Stephanie McMahon

After graduating from college, Stephanie McMahon started an internship with her mother, Linda McMahon, who was WWE's CEO at the time. She later spent six months on the road with her father, Vince McMahon, to learn more about the creative process.

In an interview with the SBJI Factor, Stephanie spoke about her parents' different teaching methods.

"Very different. Yeah, even in terms of teaching, so my mom would sit with me and answer those questions on the legal pad," Stephanie said. "My dad didn't have the time for that. Plus, that wasn't his style. He's very much an 'in the moment' teacher. So when things happen, that's when he's going to follow up with you about the lesson. [He'd say], 'Here's why I said this. Here's why I did that. Did you see how this person handled that situation?' So very different styles. But both, you know, equally as effective." (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

Despite this, Stephanie still made mistakes. Her father then decided to teach her a key lesson.

"One key lesson that my father taught me — I was micromanaging. I was doing what I thought was right, I mean, all the best of intentions, but I really was absolutely micromanaging this particular team. My dad told me that I had failed him and it was a very, very hard, painful lesson, especially because he's my father, not just my boss, right? To think that I had failed him was something I took on so emotionally and it was painful for me and I think for a lot of people, making mistakes and doing things that you wish you didn't do are painful. But you grow from them if you're able to, and it is worth it. It's why I don't have regrets in life," she said. (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

Although she continued to make mistakes, Stephanie admitted that she had the opportunity to learn from them. The Billion Dollar Princess also believes she would not have become the woman she is today if she had not made these mistakes.

#4. Stephanie and Vince McMahon were not always on the same page

Stephanie and Vince McMahon had some disagreements

While working together in WWE for several years, Stephanie McMahon and her father, Vince, were not always on the same page. The two had several disagreements on how to handle business.

In an interview with The Playbook podcast, The Billion Dollar Princess recalled the time she had a heated argument with her father, disclosing that Paul Heyman then gave her valuable advice.

"Paul Heyman actually said to me one time… I was really upset over something that had happened with my dad as my boss, and it really hurt. It was this one particular incident, and it just rocked my world. And Paul Heyman said to me, 'You know what Steph? This is so good!' And I said, 'Why is this so good, Paul?' And he said, 'Because, if you can stand in a room and look Vince McMahon in the eye, and go toe to toe with him on whatever opinion you're trying to share, anybody else pales in comparison,'" she said. [H/T: Wrestling-Edge]

As the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO, Stephanie now probably has more power to apply her vision to WWE.

#3. Vince McMahon opposed Stephanie McMahon's relationship with Triple H

While working together on the McMahon-Helmsley storyline, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H developed feelings for each other. Although The Billion Dollar Princess initially believed that dating a WWE Superstar would be bad for business, she changed her mind after meeting Triple H. However, her father, Vince McMahon, did not.

Despite initially giving Stephanie and Triple H his blessing to date, he later took it away.

"Before anything happened romantically, we spoke to Vince about the situation and he told us it was okay with him. Soon after that, though, he changed his mind. He said he gave it more thought and realized, 'This won't work out. You two cannot do this.' He took it away just like that," Triple H wrote in his book "Triple H Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body."

Adhering to Vince's wishes, the couple split for ten months. However, their love brought them back together. The former WWE Chairman finally gave them his blessing for good.

#2. Vince McMahon wanted to put Stephanie's wedding on pay-per-view

Vince McMahon wanted to put his daughter's wedding on pay-per-view

After dating for about three years, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H tied the knot in 2003. The couple had a Roman Catholic ceremony at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

In an old WWE documentary, Stephanie revealed that her father wanted to put her real-life wedding on pay-per-view, stating that she was not happy with the idea.

"One thing I was not happy about, though, was when my dad approached me about wanting to put my wedding on pay-per-view. (...) And he was serious, even though he said it in his typical joking manner. (...) And there are somethings that are just personal and private and didn't belong to be on television," she said. [0:00 - 0:41]

In the same documentary, Triple H recalled Vince pitching the same idea to him. However, The Game disclosed that he instantly shot it down.

#1. Vince McMahon wanted to have an incest storyline with Stephanie in WWE

Vince McMahon with his children, Shane and Stephanie

When Stephanie McMahon was pregnant with her first child in 2005, her father approached her with a very controversial storyline idea. The former WWE Chairman wanted to reveal himself on television as the father of his daughter's child.

In an old WWE documentary, Stephanie stated that she felt disgusted by the storyline idea and instantly refused to do it.

"My dad did approach me about wanting to be the father of my baby in a storyline for TV, which again is only the second time I've ever actually said no to him for something he wanted to do. That one was just a little too gross actually. It's completely disgusting. I don't find the entertainment value in it at all. And he is actually my father, so how could I even play that out? I can't fake kiss my dad like we were in love or something. It's just revolting all the way around," she said. [0:48 - 1:22]

Vince did not give up easily on his idea. Instead, he pitched a modified version in which his son, Shane, would reveal himself as the father of his sister's baby. Again, Stephanie refused. Hence, the former WWE Chairman finally dropped the idea.

