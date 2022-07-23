2 predictions about Vince McMahon's WWE retirement that came true, and 3 that did not

A few hours ago, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE. Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, would now assume the position of Chairwoman. She will also become the new Co-CEO, alongside Nick Khan.

Over the years, several individuals, including WWE Superstars and journalists, have made predictions about Vince's retirement and the future of his company afterward. While some of these speculations came true, others did not.

Here are two predictions about Vince McMahon's retirement that came true and three that did not.

#5. Triple H will succeed Vince McMahon

For over two decades, Triple H has worked in WWE. He held several positions backstage in addition to being an in-ring performer. The 52-year-old also became Vince McMahon's son-in-law in 2003 after marrying the former chairman's daughter, Stephanie.

For several years, The Game has been one of the names linked to succeeding Vince McMahon in running WWE. In an interview with Business Insider in 2020, former WWE Vice President of Talent Relations Jim Ross predicted that Triple H would be the one to take over the company after Vince's retirement.

"I think that if I'm guessing, and it's gonna strictly be a guess, that the money would be on, probably, Paul Levesque (Triple H) to be Vince’s successor. I think Vince is kind of preparing him for that in a lot of ways," he said. (H/T: Give Me Sport)

In another interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast last year, Ross again stated that he believed Triple H would be the one running the company if Vince ever stepped down.

"I always thought that [Triple H] would run the company when Vince decided to step away," he explained. (H/T: Fightful)

Ross' prediction did not come true. Although Triple H recently returned to his former job as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, he did not take over WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement.

#4. Shane McMahon will take over WWE

Another name several people thought would take over WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement is his son, Shane McMahon.

Two years ago, wrestling journalist Tom Colohue spoke about Vince's possible successor, disclosing that the former chairman was preparing his son to take over the company.

"It's worth mentioning though that, to my knowledge, Triple H is not the next in line to take over WWE after Vince McMahon. The next in line is Shane McMahon. I know people want Triple H, but Shane McMahon is the next in line and that's one of the reasons he's been doing production work, for example at the Royal Rumble. He's been involved in everything since day one, essentially from his birth into this company. He's set up the ring, he's done ref work, he's been involved in storylines. Shane McMahon knows wrestling, he knows how to be successful. We're going to see Shane involved a lot more in the future. He is going to take a lot more of the control, now that Vince is stepping back," he said. (H/T: WWFOldSchool)

Nevertheless, Colohue's prediction did not come true. Shane is no longer in WWE, as the company reportedly released him from his contract earlier this year. He, however, remains a minority owner.

#3. Nick Khan will be Vince McMahon's successor

Dave Meltzer predicted that Nick Khan would succeed Vince McMahon

Despite joining WWE only two years ago, Nick Khan has become one of the most powerful and influential figures in Vince McMahon's company. Hence, several people predicted that he would be the person to succeed Vince in running WWE, including wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

During an episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Vince's replacement would likely be Nick Khan, then-President and Chief Revenue Officer of WWE.

"I mean it's kind of a Board of Directors thing, but probably (Nick Khan would replace Vince McMahon), yeah. Unless they went and hired somebody else from the outside, but probably Nick Khan, yes," he said. (H/T: BodySlam)

Meltzer's prediction came true as Khan became the Co-CEO of the company following Vince's retirement a few hours ago.

#2. Vince McMahon will die on the chair

Stephanie McMahon believed her father would never retire

Vince McMahon ran WWE for several decades. Despite being 76, he did not seem to have any intention of stepping down until a few weeks ago. Instead, his daughter, Stephanie, predicted earlier this year that her father would probably die in the chair.

In an interview with D Magazine, The Billion Dollar Princess expressed her doubt that her father would ever retire.

"I think you hit the nail on the head. He has said, I think, publicly that he will 'die in the chair.' We'll see. Who knows? Life is long and unpredictable, but somehow, I don't see him retiring any time soon," she said.

Stephanie's prediction did not come true. A few months after that interview, her father stepped back from his position as CEO and Chairman amid allegations of misconduct. A few hours ago, he announced his retirement.

#1. There will not be a person-to-person replacement for Vince McMahon

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan replace Vince McMahon as co-CEOs

Over the past few decades, Vince McMahon has played many roles in WWE. Hence, his daughter, Stephanie, believed that there will never be a person-to-person replacement for her father after his retirement.

Speaking with the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast in March 2021, The Billion Dollar Princess revealed her predictions for what will happen after her father's retirement.

"I do think a lot of the institutional knowledge is important, particularly with regards toward the core content. But it's also surrounding our business with strong, smart executives. And that's exactly what we have. So I do think it's the marriage of institutional knowledge, the incredible production value, the creation of talent IP and storylines, and really strong business executives to help us expand. I think it's a combination of things."

Stephanie McMahon continued and said there will be a person-to-person replacement for Vince as WWE's future depends on the concerted efforts of many talented.

"I don't think there will ever be a person to person replacement for Vince McMahon. He does too much. The landscape would look different; however it shakes out. But I think it's a marriage of those things," she said.

Stephanie's prediction was accurate as she now shares the CEO position with Nick Khan, while her husband, Triple H, is the EVP of Talent Relations. There will now be a group effort to fill Vince's shoes.

