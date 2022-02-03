Returning star's Royal Rumble booking could've been a factor in Shane McMahon's WWE release - Reports

The reports which emerged earlier today that Shane McMahon had been "quietly let go" by WWE have shocked the fans. We now have further details on a potential factor that could've led to Vince McMahon taking this step.

Shane returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 as a surprise entrant and reportedly had a lot of heat for trying to book the match around himself.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro-Wrestling podcast is now reporting that people within WWE were upset because returning star Bad Bunny's Royal Rumble entry spot was changed numerous times. The company reportedly didn't want to have a negative perception in front of such a major outside star.

"Few notes from source regarding Shane and the Rumble. There were numerous changes to what number Bad Bunny would be. This was a cause for concern and people within WWE were upset. WWE doesn’t want to come off negatively with such a major outside star," reported Andrew Zarian.

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian Few notes from source regarding Shane and the Rumble.



There were numerous changes to what number Bad Bunny would be.



This was a cause for concern and people within WWE were upset.



WWE doesn’t want to come off negatively with such a major outside star. Few notes from source regarding Shane and the Rumble. There were numerous changes to what number Bad Bunny would be.This was a cause for concern and people within WWE were upset. WWE doesn’t want to come off negatively with such a major outside star.

Shane McMahon was set to make regular appearances on the Road to WrestleMania 38

Shane McMahon returned at the #27 spot in the men's Royal Rumble match last Saturday. He eliminated Kevin Owens from the match and lasted until the final three, before being eliminated by the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar.

Following his return, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Shane O'Mac would be making regular appearances on Monday Night RAW as a heel. Dave Meltzer also reported that Shane was booked for the Elimination Chamber and was also set to compete at WrestleMania 38.

"Shane McMahon has a match on the books but it was said to have not been finalized a few days ago which is evidently why they did no angle with him (at the Rumble)," said Dave Meltzer.

Before his Royal Rumble return, Shane McMahon last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 37 last year. He faced the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman in a steel cage match on Night One of the show.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thought on Shane being let go? Sound off in the comments below!

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Was letting Shane McMahon go the right decision? Yes No 18 votes so far