Update on Shane McMahon’s WWE future following Royal Rumble return - Reports

Shane McMahon made a surprise return to WWE during the Men's Royal Rumble match as the 28th entrant. We now have an update regarding his immediate future in the company.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion will be making regular appearances on Monday Night RAW going forward. He will be portrayed as a heel on the red brand.

He eliminated his former rival, Kevin Owens, from the bout before being tossed out of the ring by eventual winner Brock Lesnar. The self-proclaimed Best in the World lasted a total of five minutes and 32 seconds in the match. He was part of the final four, along with Riddle, Drew McIntyre and Lesnar.

Shane McMahon is reportedly scheduled to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38

Prior to competing at the Royal Rumble, Shane McMahon's last match was at WrestleMania 37 when he lost to former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman. The bout was contested inside a steel

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon is booked for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. He will also compete at WrestleMania 38, but it's unknown at this time who his opponents will be. Melzter stated:

"Shane McMahon has a match on the books but it was said to have not been finalized a few days ago which is evidently why they did no angle with him (at the Rumble)."

Shane O'Mac returned to WWE after a nine-year absence in early 2016. He also served as the commissioner of SmackDown at one point. His first match back in the company was against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, which he lost.

He went on to team up and eventually feud with The Miz as part of the SmackDown brand. The two superstars collided in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania 35, which McMahon won.

