"She can make out with my man anytime" - 5 WWE Superstars who have probably regretted previous statements

WWE Superstars are considered public figures and celebrities. Hence, they constantly speak to the media. However, a few of these wrestlers have previously made statements in some interviews that they later probably regretted.

One superstar criticized the part-time WWE Superstars before becoming one himself. Meanwhile, another spoke about the importance of avoiding dating a co-worker just months before getting engaged to one.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have probably regretted their previous statements.

#5. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch with her husband, Seth Rollins

Although she did not want to join WWE when she was younger, Becky Lynch signed with the company in 2013. While several other female superstars have dated their colleagues, Big Time Becks was initially not nterested in doing the same.

In an interview with Jim Ross Report in 2018, the former RAW Women's Champion stated that she prefers to separate her work and personal lives.

"Do you know what? I think that's one thing, that again, I've always wanted especially because you're going to be around these people all the time. And, like, I would like to keep that separate from my own personal life and I feel like everyone ends up becoming like a family member. Do you know what I mean? Like, a brother or whatever and I just want to keep my work life so drama-free, so, however, I can do that, I can go in, not have any awkwardness with anybody, not have any fights. Everything's about the work, " she said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Lynch, however, has probably regretted making that statement. Just a few months after that interview, The lass kicker started dating fellow superstar Seth Rollins. The couple announced their engagement in 2019 and tied the knot two years later. They now have a daughter together.

#4. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Vince McMahon's company has had several part-time performers over the past few years, including Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. Some full-time superstars, however, were not big fans of the concept, such as the current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In an interview with The New York Post in 2018, Reigns stated that part-timers kept the full-timers from reaching their potential.

"There are a lot of full-time guys that are never gonna, as a collective, reach our potentials if we are dominated in this portion of the year by part-time guys. (...) Whenever you have a champion who is on every single live event, every single house show, every single appearance that's scheduled, it changes numbers. It's true. I've seen it before. The tour we had after I beat Triple H in Dallas [at WrestleMania 32] the numbers didn’t lie," he explained.

Four years later, The Trible Chief has transitioned into a part-time performer. Earlier this year, he announced that he would no longer appear at live events. He has also missed a few premium live events, including Money in the Bank and Hell in a Cell. Reigns probably regrets making the statements he made four years ago.

#3. John Cena

John Cena previously criticized The Rock's move to Hollywood

Before the two squared off in the ring several years ago, John Cena openly criticized The Rock for ditching WWE for Hollywood stardom. He also questioned the legend's love for Vince McMahon's company.

In a powerful statement, Cena claimed that The Rock's actions had cheapened the credibility of future WWE stars.

"The truth is that Dwayne Johnson is a great actor and I think always wanted to be an actor, and there's nothing wrong with that. It's like an athlete saying, 'Hey, I don't do drugs,' and then getting busted for drugs. Here's a guy who said he was WWE through and through, and then the first chance to take a road to a different career path, he took it. (...) It just cheapens that phrase, 'Oh, I love this business.' So then next time I come up and say I love this business, well, the guy before me who said that left. That doesn't look good for me or our business," he said. [H/T: Bleacher Report]

As he himself later transitioned into a part-time superstar to pursue an acting career in Hollywood, The Leader of Cenation admitted that he regretted his comments about The Rock. He even apologized to the 10-time world champion.

While The Rock is now one of the highest-paid actors in the world, Cena is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood today.

#2. WWE Interim CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon

In 1999, Stephanie McMahon and her brother Shane appeared on TSN Off The Record. During the interview, The Billion Dollar Princess addressed the possibility of dating a WWE Superstar.

Although Stephanie did not rule out the idea, she stated that dating a wrestler would be bad for business.

"If you are asking if I would ever date a wrestler, certainly I would. However, it wouldn't be good business for me to get romantically involved with anyone in any aspect in our business," she explained. [8:05 - 8:28]

Only a few months later, Stephanie probably regretted making that statement. In late 1999, she started working with Triple H in a storyline. The Billion Dollar Princess then fell in love with The Game and began dating him in 2000. Three years later, the couple tied the knot.

Despite Stephanie's previous belief that it would be bad for business if she dated a wrestler, her husband Triple H has helped her and her father in running WWE. He is currently one of the leading figures in the company.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Chyna

Triple H with Stephanie McMahon (left) and Chyna (right)

In 2000, Triple H was dating Chyna in real life while having an on-screen romance with Stephanie McMahon. In October of that same year, Chyna expressed her admiration for Stephanie in an interview with The Howard Stern Show.

The Ninth Wonder of the World also jokingly stated that Stephanie could make out with her boyfriend anytime.

"I think she's great. [I like her] yeah, very much. She can make out with my man anytime. [Laugh]" Chyna said. [35:30 - 35:37]

At the time, Chyna was seemingly unaware that The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess had developed feelings for each other while working together on the storyline. Hence, she probably regretted making that statement when Triple H and Stephanie started dating in real life.

Although Chyna later accused Triple H of cheating on her with Stephanie, The Game denied her claims.

