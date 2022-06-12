5 WWE Women who initially had no plans to date a co-worker but eventually did

Despite not initially having the intention of dating co-workers, a few WWE women eventually ended up doing so.

Over the past few years, several real-life romances have developed inside the WWE locker room. Many superstars have dated their co-workers. Some of these duos even later married, notable examples like Bianca Belair & Montez Ford as well as The Miz & Maryse ended up tying the knot.

Despite initially trying to avoid it, a few other female superstars have also entered romantic relationships with their colleagues in the past few years. One of these ladies started dating a WWE Superstar just a few months after stating that she would not get romantically involved with a co-worker.

Here are five WWE Women who initially had no plans to date a co-worker but eventually did.

#5. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch initially did not want to date WWE Superstars

Over the years, Becky Lynch has changed her opinion on several things. One of the most surprising things she changed her mind on was the fact that she initially did not even want to join WWE. Big Time Becks also wasn't planning on getting pregnant before retiring. However, she is now a mother to a beautiful young daughter.

Another prominent thing Lynch initially planned on not doing was dating a co-worker. In an interview with Jim Ross Report in 2018, Big Time Becks stated that she likes to separate her work and personal lives.

"Do you know what? I think that's one thing, that again, I've always wanted especially because you're going to be around these people all the time. And, like, I would like to keep that separate from my own personal life and I feel like everyone ends up becoming like a family member. Do you know what I mean? Like, a brother or whatever and I just want to keep my work life so drama-free, so, however, I can do that, I can go in, not have any awkwardness with anybody, not have any fights. Everything's about the work, " she said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Only a few months after that interview, Lynch changed her mind. She started dating fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins in early 2019. Later that same year, the couple announced their engagement. They tied the knot in June 2021, nearly six months after welcoming their daughter, Roux.

#4. WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon

Despite working in her father's company from the age of 12, Stephanie McMahon did not become an on-screen character until her early 20s. The Billion Dollar Princess worked with several WWE Superstars during her time on TV. However, she was not allowed to date any of them.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Stephanie disclosed that her father banned her from dating other performers. Although she initially complied with her dad's wishes, everything changed after she started an on-screen romance with Triple H in late 1999.

While working together, Stephanie and Triple H developed real feelings for each other. Despite Vince McMahon initially giving them his blessing to date, he later took it away. Hence, the couple separated for ten months before love eventually brought them back together.

After they got back together, The Chairman ultimately gave the couple his blessing for good. They dated for nearly three years before tying the knot in 2003 and now have three daughters.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella with her husband, Bryan Danielson

Although her twin sister, Nikki, has been romantically involved with two WWE Superstars, Brie Bella was initially uninterested in dating any of her co-workers in the company. Instead, she preferred to hangout with bartenders and "handsome strangers."

However, Brie disclosed in the Bella Twins' book "Incomparable" that everything changed when she started working with Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan) on a storyline in 2010.

"Romantically, I had never cared much about the WWE guys. I was friends with a bunch of them but preferred to hang out with bartenders and handsome strangers in New York City, rather than sleep where I worked. And Bryan really wasn't my type— I had always gone for tatted-up artsy skaters and musicians, not mountain men from Aberdeen, Washington, who came from a long lineage of loggers. But we were working together, and so we would chat before and after matches, and we found that we had a lot in common," she wrote.

Brie and Danielson dated for a few years before marrying in 2014 and they now have two children together. While the former Divas Champion is now an ambassador for WWE, her husband is an active competitor in AEW.

#2. Michelle McCool

During her early days in Vince McMahon's company, Michelle McCool had no initial interest in meeting or dating the man who eventually became her husband, The Undertaker. Watching him on television growing up, McCool actually didn't believe The Deadman would be a very inviting person.

In an interview with Digital Spy, the former Women's Champion revealed that The Undertaker was not even her type. She revealed that as she was not attracted to men with long hair and tattoos.

"He was telling someone the other day, 'she doesn't like long hair, she doesn't like tattoos, she says I don't look all warm and fuzzy.' I'm like, 'you don't'. So I grew up watching it and I did not want to meet him. I didn't want to meet Kane and obviously I married Mark [The Undertaker] and Kane is just the nicest guy you'll ever meet. But it was just the whole character and he protected it, he lived it and I knew out of respect I had to say hi, but I had no interest in meeting him at all," she said.

While working with the legendary superstar, McCool got to know The Undertaker's real-life character. However, she was still a little reluctant to go out on a date with him before eventually agreeing.

"I knew his personality a little bit before we actually started dating but it still took time for me to warm up to the idea. But finally I was like, 'sure we'll go on a date' and obviously we're happily married," she added.

McCool and The Undertaker dated for a few years before ultimately tying the knot in 2010. They now have a daughter together.

#1. Debra

Debra and Stone Cold Steve Austin married in 2000

In 1998, Debra joined WWE. Later that same year, she and her first husband, Steve McMichael split.

After joining Vince McMahon's company, some superstars tried to flirt with the former WWE Women's Champion. In an old interview, Debra disclosed that despite these performers' attempts, she initially had no plans to date any of her co-workers.

"I think they tried at first. I think they do that to see if you're gonna play around. And I yeah [stuck to my gun], yeah. (...) You don't mess where you eat or whatever that is," she said. [1:37 - 1:55]

Debra, however, changed her mind after meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin. During the same conversation, she revealed that she initially thought he was snobby and decided not to talk to him. However, she later fell in love with The Texas Rattlesnake after he hugged her.

"I remember at a few shows he came up and introduced himself and I thought he was sort of snobby. So I was like 'nice to meet you' and then I was like 'I'm not gonna talk to him because he's so full of himself, bla bla bla' and then he just kept picking at me. And then it was like a year into me working there and he was giving Christian a hug and I remember I walked by and I was like 'oh, were you gonna give me one too?' and he hugged me and I don't know it was we [sparked a litte], isn't that weird? And then we started flirting," she explained. [0:45 - 1:20]

Austin and Debra dated for a few years before eventually tying the knot in 2000. Three years later, the couple officially divorced.

