5 WWE Superstars who have married several wrestlers

WWE hosts a variety of married talent at any given point. With superstars spending half their lives in the ring and on the road together, love seems to grow naturally among talent in the company.

A few current and former WWE Superstars have even been married to more than one wrestler.

Many of these "ring marriages" stand the test of time, like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess tied the knot in 2003 and have been together for 19 years now.

However, not all marriages are built to last, and breakups are bound to happen. While some of these separated superstars later married people who had never worked in the industry, others tied the knot again with fellow wrestlers.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have married several wrestlers.

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Sable

Nearly a decade before joining WWE, Sable married Wayne Richardson in 1987. The couple had a daughter, Mariah, before Richardson tragically passed away in an accident in 1991.

A few years after her husband's death, Sable first met and fell in love with former Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero. In an interview with Slam Wrestling, the former superstar disclosed how the couple's romance started.

"I was having dinner at a restaurant with friends and he sent a note over to my table that said, 'do you like me, yes or no, check one.' I sent it back with a maybe. I thought [his note] showed a great sense of humour. We became best friends ... then we married," she said.

After dating for a few months, Sable and Mero tied the knot in 1994. Nearly two years later, both joined Vince McMahon's company. The couple worked together in WWE for about three years before leaving in 1999.

While Mero never returned to Vince McMahon's company, Sable rejoined WWE in 2003. Later that same year, the former Women's Champion started a romantic relationship with Brock Lesnar.

In an interview with the Stone Cold Podcast in 2019, Mero revealed that he found out about his wife's romance with Lesnar after listening to her voice messages.

"I have to listen to the first one to get to mine and it was another wrestler talking about them two. I remember thinking, 'when I find out who this guy is, I'm going to kick the living tar out of this man! And then I found out it was Brock Lesnar! Steve, this gives forgiveness a whole new meaning! Our marriage was over. We ended up getting divorced, but God bless them! They got married. They have kids," Mero said

Mero and Sable officially got divorced in 2004. That same year, she and Lesnar left Vince McMahon's company. The couple then tied the knot in 2006.

The Beast Incarnate and Sable have been married for nearly 16 years now. They have two sons together, Turk and Duke.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jacob Terrell