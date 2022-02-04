Several former and current WWE Superstars will star in movies over the next few months.

Many wrestlers have turned into Hollywood stars in the past few decades. The Rock is probably the most successful and is currently one of the highest-paid actors in the world. John Cena and Batista have also recently become big stars. They have starred in some of the most famous movies and TV shows, including F9: The Fast Saga and See, respectively.

This year, The Rock, Batista, Cena, and several other former and current WWE Superstars will be starring in new movies. Some of them will appear alongside Hollywood megastars like Vin Diesel and Pierce Brosnan.

Here are 12 upcoming movies starring WWE Superstars in 2022.

#12. The Walk-On's - Starring WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, Titus O'Neil, Brodus Clay, and Ron Simmons

Stone Cold Steve Austin has starred in several movies over the past few years, including The Condemned, The Expendables, and Knockout. However, he has not starred in any films since playing the role of Ray Peters in Chain of Command in 2015.

In an interview with Bleacher Report in 2020, The Rattle Snake disclosed that he does not enjoy acting.

"It's not the same from a performance standpoint, from the immediacy of it. It's not instantaneous feedback. For me just going through the process of it, the prep, memorizing lines, being on a set, going over and over things, keep repeating things, changing coverage from you to them, the choreography and rehearsing fight scenes — I don't want to say it's painful to me; it's just not something that I really enjoy doing," he said.

Nevertheless, the 57-year-old will star in a new film, The Walk-On's, in 2022. Hall of Famers Ron Simmons and Titus O'Neil, WWE legend Chris Jericho, former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay and former AEW Champion Kenny Omega will also be in the movie.

According to IMDB, the movie will probably get released later this year.

