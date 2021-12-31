5 Attitude Era superstars who should enter the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022

Several Attitude Era superstars have entered the WWE Hall of Fame in the past few years. Few others should also become Hall of Famers in 2022.

The Attitude Era started in late 1997 and lasted for nearly five years. It witnessed the rise of several legends like Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, and Kane. Due to their incredible achievements, several Attitude Era superstars have entered the WWE Hall of Fame in the past few years, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

Meanwhile, a few other deserving legends are yet to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. Judging by their contributions, it is only a matter of time before they reserve their places among the other greats. Hence, next year seems like an opportunity to induct some of them into the Hall of Fame.

Here are five Attitude Era superstars, in no particular order, who should enter the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

#5. WWE legend The Undertaker

The Undertaker joined WWE in 1990 after a short stint in WCW. The Deadman spent 20 years as an in-ring competitor in Vince McMahon's company, during which he won seven world championships, among several other titles.

Although The Undertaker had spent two decades in WWE, the Attitude Era was probably his best period as a competitor. During that era, he played a part in some of the most famous storylines in WWE history. In late 1998, The Deadman formed The Ministry of Darkness, which became one of the best stables in the Attitude Era. It included several superstars like Bradshaw, Faarooq, Viscera, Mideon, Edge, Christian, and Gangrel.

Around the same time, The Undertaker also entered some of his best feuds with superstars like Kane and Mankind.

The 56-year-old's most famous match came at the 1998 King of the Ring, in which he faced Mankind inside Hell in a Cell. The bout saw The Deadman throw his opponent off the top of the cell, which has become a defining moment in WWE history.

The seven-time world champion retired from in-ring action after defeating AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Since then, many fans and superstars have expressed their desire to see The Undertaker enter the WWE Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley suggested WWE Chairman Vince McMahon should induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

"To me, that is an interesting piece of business on live pay-per-view: Vince McMahon inducting The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame. And maybe Night 1 [of WrestleMania 38] you get the last ride of The American Bada**, and Night 2 is when we get the induction and we get the full-blown entrance," he said on Busted Open Radio.

The Phenom has not appeared in WWE since the 2020 Survivor Series. Nonetheless, recent reports suggested he might return to WWE television at WrestleMania 38.

