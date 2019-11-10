Marc Mero talks Vince McMahon's reaction on meeting Sable for the first time

Vince McMahon and Sable

Former WWE Superstar Marc Mero recently sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on The Steve Austin Show. Mero discussed a variety of topics with Austin, and recalled the time when Vince McMahon met Sable for the first time, back in the 1990s.

Sable's WWE career

Sable is a name that fans of the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era still haven't forgotten. Along with Sunny, Sable was one of the most popular women in the world of professional wrestling during the late 90s. Sable made her WWE debut when she escorted Triple H to the ring at WrestleMania 12, for his match against The Ultimate Warrior. For the next few years, Sable remained a mainstay in WWE, and left the promotion in June 1999.

Sable made her WWE return in April 2003, and took on the role of Mr. McMahon's on-screen mistress. The angle ended at No Mercy 2003, where Sable accompanied Mr. McMahon for his match against his daughter Stephanie McMahon, who came out to the ring with her mother, Linda McMahon. Sable got into a real-life relationship with Brock Lesnar during this stint, and the two got married in 2006.

When Vince met Sable for the first time

While talking about Sable, Mero opened up on Mr. McMahon meeting her for the first time.

"And we fly in, and we walk into Vince's office, and he sees her. He goes, 'I've got to put her on television.' And that's how it started. And so, he gave us a list of these names for her and we came up with the name, Sable. And that's how it was started. [McMahon] said she would be my valet to walk me to the ring."

