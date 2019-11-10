WWE announces Lana segment for Monday Night RAW

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Nov 2019, 08:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lana and Bobby Lashley

The Lana-Bobby Lashley-Rusev saga is far from over, as WWE has just announced that Lana will be making a "shocking confession" on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Lana's confession will be in regards to her fallout with Rusev and involvement with Lashley.

Lana and Lashley leave Rusev stunned

On the season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW, Rusev and Seth Rollins competed in the main event, but the contest didn't end with a clear victor being determined. Lashley's music hit and out came the former Intercontinental Champion, after being on the sideline for a while. Immediately after, Lashley brought out Lana of all people, and it couldn't be clearer that the two were together. For the next several weeks, Lashley and Lana took shots at Rusev, with the latter stating that Rusev never paid heed to her and spent all of his time playing videogames. Recently, Lana announced that Rusev had been cheating on her, and this was told to her by Lashley. The segment ended with Lana and Lashley laying down Rusev in the middle of the ring.

Also read: Brandi Rhodes wants 5-time WWE Women's Champion in AEW

Lana will make a "shocking confession" on RAW

WWE's official website is now promoting a segment involving Lana for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. As per the article, Lana is going to be making a shocking confession on RAW.

"The salacious spectacle playing out between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley has left the WWE Universe stunned at every twist and turn, with no one able to predict what's next. That figures to continue with Lana set to unveil a shocking confession this Monday night."

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!